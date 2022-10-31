DWTS Season 31 Halloween Night Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated?

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is in full swing with the Halloween episode airing on Monday, October 31, 2022. With the episode, the season officially moves into the back half, and the competition will continue heating up.

The episode featured the remaining 9 professional dancers and celebrity partners performing dances inspired by Halloween.

SPOILER WARNING: spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, episode 8 “Halloween Night” are below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled.

What Happened on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight? Who Was at the Top of the Leaderboard & Eliminated?

The show started with a Halloween skit featuring judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli. Then, hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro were introduced.

Val Chmerkovskiy has COVID-19, so he was replaced by Alan Bersten for the week.

First to the floor was Jordin Sparks alongside her partner, Brandon Armstrong dancing the Tango to “Oogie Boogie’s Song” from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Len spoke to the couple first, telling them he thought “sparks were flying” during the performance and he thought it was Jordin’s “best dance so far.” Derek agreed, but he was unsure about the “consistency” of the dance.

They earned 9s across the board, putting them at 36 out of 40, their highest score of the season, not counting scores from guest judges.

Next up were Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas dancing the Argentine tango to “Tanguera.” For rehearsals, Mark had to take a step back because of a lower back injury, and Pasha Pashkov instead stepped in to rehearse in his place. Their lack of time rehearsing together didn’t show in their dance, however. The judges loved the routine, with Bruno sharing that his “head was spinning like Linda Blair in The Exorcist.”

They earned a total of 39 out of 40 after getting some criticism from Carrie Ann.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart took the floor next. They missed rehearsals because Daniel was sick, and they had a hard dance as well, being tasked with the Paso Doble. Britt choreographed a dance based on a post-apocalyptic video game setting, and they had a lot of fun with it. Bruno was very impressed with the routine, calling it “unbelievable.” Carrie Ann liked the characterization, but she called the shaping “broken” and the footwork “flat-footed” and “stompy.”

They earned a total of 34 out of 40, which they were very excited about.

Shangela and Gleb were up next dancing a jazz routine to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift. They made a story about being creepy dolls in a fight, and Shangela was really able to show her personality through the routine. The judges were beyond impressed, and the crowd gave the couple a standing ovation. Carrie Ann told Gleb it was his “best choreography yet.” Len called it a “proper Halloween scary” jazz routine.

They earned 10s across the board, giving them their first perfect score of the season, 40 out of 40.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki were up next coming off a hard week last week when they ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard. This week, they performed the Paso Doble to “Get Ghost.”

What Dances Were Performed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween Night?

“Dancing With the Stars” brought back the fan-favorite Team Dances for Halloween night. The partners were broken up into groups named Team Scream and Team Wicked to compete for extra points.

Here’s what the rest of the dances were:

Performing the Argentine Tango:

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Performing a contemporary routine:

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Performing the Paso Doble:

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Performing the tango:

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Performing a jazz routine:

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

