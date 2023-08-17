Emma Slater Opens Up About Her Love Life & Why She Really Split From Sasha Farber

Emma Slater said her love life is non-existent – for now.

In a new interview, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer, who split from her husband, Sasha Farber, in 2022, opened up about her plans for future romance and the possibility of kids.

She also shared new details of why she ended her 10-year relationship with Farber and hinted that her new guy will be totally opposite from her ex.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emma Slater Envisions Meeting a Tall Blond Guy With Blue Eyes

In an August 15, 2023, interview on the “Viall Files” podcast, host Nick Viall asked Slater for an update on her love life. “There is none!” she cracked. The 34-year-old pro dancer then admitted that she keeps envisioning a certain type of guy coming into her life.

“Honestly, I have visions of a guy walking into my life that is… I don’t know if I should say this because this is like way like too much information,” she said. “I see a tall guy with like, I don’t know why, blue eyes and maybe British or someone like that. I don’t know why that’s coming to my head. …His hair is like blond, and I don’t know a guy like that.”

Viall noted that Slater’s dream guy is “very specific” and is also “the exact opposite” of her ex, Farber, who is a little over 5’6” tall and has brown hair, hazel eyes, and is Australian.

“But it’s got nothing to do with Sash because Sash I absolutely love and I think he’s gorgeous,” Slater said. “I just have so much respect for him. But it’s more I just see this vision and I don’t know where that’s coming from.”

Emma Slater Said Sasha Farber is Like ‘Family’ to Her & They Split Up Over Having Kids

Elsewhere in the interview, Slater admitted that being in the public eye made put a strain on her 4-year marriage to Farber, but that the love is still there between them.

“With Sasha, we’re still like family so it isn’t even really that the love is not there; it’s actually not that at all,” she said. “[We were just] in two different places but the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go.”

When asked what the disconnect between her and Farber was, Slater admitted it was over family planning. “It’s really the kids thing,” she said. “I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is just he is ready for that.”

“I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids,” she added. “But I do want kids, I just, I don’t know what it is. I’m kind of figuring that out for myself. It’s not something that I take lightly and I don’t want to enter into something that I’m not sure about.”

The dancer added she has been trying to figure out why she is so resistant to certain things in her life, and she noted that it wasn’t even a sudden thing it was like a gradual thing.”

“When it doesn’t come on so quick then it’s almost like harder to deal with because then you push it back, you know,” she said ‘The feeling of not being ready to have kids, it gets kind of like pushed back and then you kind of have to address it when it you get closer to the time that you discussed having kids.”

Slater previously told Us Weekly that her thoughts about having kids “comes and goes in waves.”

“We can’t wait to have little Farbers, whenever that is,” she said in 2021. “But we definitely do want kids. I want to make that decision as and when it happens. I’m at that point in my life now where I don’t want work to massively dictate my family and how the structure of that is.”

Slater also previously talked about growing apart from Farber in a June interview on “The Bathroom Chronicles” podcast. “I had been with Sasha for about 10 years,” she said. “Sometimes you grow and you’re not really understanding what you’re trying to get to or what you’re trying to grow into.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro added that she has started to feel more “grounded” as time goes on.

