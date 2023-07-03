Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Link Up Walt Disney World & Fans Love to See It

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber linked up for an appearance at Walt Disney World.

The former couple and “Dancing With the Stars” pros are on-hand for Dance the World, an event in which dance studios from all over the United States can march down Main Street USA, participate in workshops, and learn from some of the best in the business.

According to the company’s website, Slater and Farber were tapped for the 2023 “Celebrity Week.”

On June 27, 2023, both Slater and Farber took to their respective Instagram Stories to share that they had arrived in Walt Disney World. They are staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Hotel and were part of a parade at the Magic Kingdom. Slater also shared a view of a computer screen as she and Farber appeared to be judging an event.

Fans Enjoyed Seeing Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Together Following Their Divorce

Slater and Farber got married in March 2018. In 2022, however, some fans started noticing a shift on social media and many wondered if the DWTS pair had ended their marriage. In August 2022, People magazine confirmed the split, and six months later, ABC News reported that Slater filed for divorce.

In the time since, the former couple has continued working together on “Dancing With the Stars,” even performing numbers together while on tour. Their co-appearance at Walt Disney World further proves that they are amicable — and fans love to see it.

“I’m also glad to see them still friends and doing stuff together-I think they’ve attended this event before. I remember someone on here making it seem like they (and they seemed to single out Sasha) wouldn’t have these opportunities anymore because they weren’t a ‘package deal,'” one person commented on a Reddit thread.

“I think knowing that they have to continue to work together, probably will have to dance together for certain numbers on the show and that they have so many mutual friends was probably an incentive to keep things friendly. Also, I wonder if they mutually agreed that the divorce was for the best,” someone else said.

“Divorce or not, Emma and Sasha still dance like a dream team,” a third comment read.

“Who needs a partner when you have a friendship like theirs,” a fourth Redditor added.

Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Appeared at a Charity Event Together

For fans wondering if Slater and Farber’s appearance at Walt Disney World was just a pre-planned one-off, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Aside from touring together following season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Slater and Farber also appeared together at a charity dance even in Kansas City in early June 2023. The former couple was joined by other DWTS pros, including Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, and Britt Stewart for the BMA Foundation’s annual Dine & Dance With the Stars.

At the event, Farber and Slater performed one of their routines together. Farber shared a video from the evening where he and Slater were dressed in hot pink costumes as they took the dance. It appears as though they performed a dance they had choreographed for the live show, as evidenced on Instagram.

