Emma Slater Reveals Life-Changing Decision Post-Divorce

On August 21, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater revealed that she was at a facility it Chicago, Illinois, after making the decision to freeze her eggs.

“The nurses and doctors here have made this journey so comforting, I feel really supported and taken care of. I’m very grateful that this process is available for people, whatever the individual reason may be, for me it’s about taking control of my future and preserving my options,” Slater, 34, captioned an Instagram post. She is being treated at Ova Egg Freezing.

“Having the ability to know where your body is at while working through life is very valuable, and this facility has allowed for so many people to be blessed with future options,” she added.

Things have been going well for Slater, who says she’s “really glad” that she made the decision to freeze her eggs as a way to keep her options open when it comes to starting a family in the future.

Emma Slater Says the Egg Retrieval Process Is ‘Crazy’

On August 23, 2023, Slater provided her fans with an update on the whole process.

“I just had my ultrasound scan for today and it’s really crazy. You have them every day at this point, just to see the progress that’s happening in your ovaries. And then you can actually see all the follicles on your right ovary and your left ovary. And the follicles are where you grow your eggs,” Slater explained.

“So, they get to count them. They have to measure them because they have to get to a certain size before retrieval,” she added.

“Yesterday I got to see on the screen what my follicles look like and today, it’s even bigger. It’s really crazy going through this process,” she concluded.

Emma Slater’s Decision to Freeze Her Eggs Comes After Her Divorce From Sasha Farber

Slater filed for divorce from “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber in February 2023, according to ABC News.

Neither of the pros released any sort of public statement about their split, though they are still amicable. However, in an interview on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Slater opened up about the reasons her marriage ended.

“We’re still like family, so it isn’t really like the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all,” she said on the August 15, 2023, episode. “We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go.”

Slater and Farber got married in 2018 and don’t have any children together. However, Slater says that she isn’t sure about the timing of starting a family, but shares that Farber is ready now.

“It’s really the kid thing,” she admitted. ‘It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids,” she added.

