Julianne Hough Reveals Why She’s the Most Qualified to Replace Tyra Banks

Julianne Hough is the new host of “Dancing With the Stars,” effectively replacing Tyra Banks.

Hough has served as a ballroom pro and a judge on previous seasons of the dance competition show, and has even won two Mirrorball Trophies. Her experience on the show is what she says makes her super qualified to take on the role as host.

“I just have this unique perspective to be able to relate and nurture and care for the celebrities and the couples competing because I’ve not only experienced what they’ve experienced, but I’ve also been a judge. I know what people are looking for and how I can support and make them feel the most comfortable,” Hough told Variety in August 2023.

Hough will be joined by Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host for season 32, which is set to kick off in the fall. For the past three seasons, production tapped Tyra Banks for the hosting spot. She officially joined the cast in season 29, replacing Tom Bergeron, but exited the show after season 31.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julianne Hough Says the ‘Door Was Never, Ever Closed’ When it Comes to Her & the Show

Back in 2009, Hough announced her decision to part ways with the show because she wanted to explore other career avenues, according to Us Weekly. Indeed, Hough has released a country song, starred in a Broadway show, and even started her own wine brand with her BFF Nina Dobrev.

The professional dancer tells Variety that the door to a “Dancing With the Stars” return has always been open, and suggests that she was waiting for the right opportunity to return.

“The door has always been open for me to join or come back in any capacity because ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is my family. It’s where I feel the most myself and the most at home. The door was never, ever closed. We’ve always talked about coming back and in some sort of capacity,” Hough explained.

“When the idea of coming back to host came around, it was truly a full circle moment. I’ve now been a part of the show in every role — being a professional dancer to judge to now hosting,” she continued, later adding, “At the end of the day, personally, I am my happiest self when I’m surrounded by my family. This show is family.”

Julianne Hough Appeared in the First Promos for the New Season

On August 21, 2023, ABC released the first promos for the new season. In addition to a season 32 poster, there was also a video of Hough and Ribeiro dancing to get everyone hyped for what’s to come.

“It’s a new spin on Dancing with the Stars! Coming this fall, step into the new #DWTS season with co-hosts @juleshough and @therealalfonsoribeiro, LIVE on @ABCNetwork & @DisneyPlus, and stream next day on Hulu,” read the post’s caption.

Many fans loved to see Hough and Ribeiro dancing together — and many of the pros also shared their excitement in the comments section of the post.

“Let’s gooo Al and Julianne!” wrote Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

“LOVE IT!!!” added Pasha Pashkov, along with a string of fire emoji.

“What a promo!!!!!!” said Emma Slater, tagging her pals.

