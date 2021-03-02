‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Mourns Death of Family Member

Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater shared a touching tribute to her grandmother on Instagram following her grandmother’s death.

“Cheers to you Nan,” she wrote next to a picture of her grandmother. “I know you have them in stitches up there. I can remember her laugh and her voice so perfectly. One particular quote she repeated to me over and over again. Isn’t it funny that only now that advice is finally sinking in. I love you.”

Slater married Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber on March 25, 2018. The couple live in the U.S. and became U.S. citizens in 2020.

Slater Previously Shared Tributes to Family Members

In previous Instagram posts, Slater shared tributes to her family members. On December 23, 2018, she wrote a long post in tribute to her mother.

“This woman brought me into the world and showed me how beautiful it is,” she wrote. “I watched her everyday effortlessly care for people, spreading her compassion. She loves nature, she explained song lyrics to me, she writes and encouraged me when I started to do the same.”

She added, “She made me see the magic in everything. She spent so much time and energy creating new crafts for my sister & I, and she did them with us and watched us as we played and smiled. She made the ordinary extraordinary and encouraged me to find my own extraordinary experiences, always with full passion and positivity.”

Slater Has Posted Tributes to Her Father

Slater has also posted tributes to her father on father’s day throughout the years.

“Happy Father’s Day to you dad,” she wrote. “You are always the joke maker and you connect our family so much, but beyond your stellar sense of humor which clearly I inherited (along with your calves and flapper feet gee thanks lol) you and mum taught [Kelly] and I how to be tender.”

She added, “You are so unbelievably loyal and unconditional in your love for the three of us women in your life. We’ve watched you dote on mum since we were born and it’s so beautiful. You and mum are role models to us. We love you and your big heart.”

She also posted a happy birthday message to her sister on December 26, 2020, writing, “To my twin, my rock, my other half, my better half! I love you [Kelly Slater], you are everything to me and I miss you. My happiest days are spent with you and I can’t wait to spend more of them together when you’re back in the U.S. Happy birthday to us youth!!!”

Slater and her husband Farber became U.S. citizens on December 16, 2020. They shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I can’t believe that I’ve been here for 8 years and it’s been the whirlwind it has. I’m so grateful, I could never have dreamt where my passion for dance has actually taken me. To the other side of the world from my English life which I also loved, for a wonderful show that changed my life, with a best friend who changed my life.”

The couple has lived in the U.S. for 8 years, dancing on Dancing With the Stars as professionals alongside one another.

