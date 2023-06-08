Sasha Farber & Emma Slater Reunite for Charity Event Dance

Some of the “Dancing With the Stars” pros linked up for a charity event held in Kansas City on June 3, 2023.

Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and troupe member Hayley Erbert were all on-hand to support the BMA Foundation’s annual Dine & Dance With the Stars. The event was held at the Sheraton Crown Center and about 1,000 guests attended.

At the event, the group not only performed a few routines, but also danced with guests who participated in a live auction. During another part of the event, the ballroom stars got to sit at a judge’s table and rank some pre-planned performances by local dancers. The money raised through the charity is donated to a variety of charities in the Kansas City area.

Sasha Farber & Emma Slated Performed Together at the Event

The pros shared various photos and videos on their Instagram Stories of their time rehearsing for the event, before and after a meet and greet, as well as during the event itself. They all seemed to have a great time, coming together for a good cause.

The “Dancing With the Stars” family performed a few different numbers throughout the night. At one point, Farber shared a video of himself dancing with his ex-wife Slater. The two were dressed in hot pink as they took the floor, met with applause and cheers from the crowd. Their costumes were ones that they wore on the DWTS live tour, as seen on Instagram.

In February 2023, ABC News confirmed that Slater filed for divorce from Farber after four years of marriage. According to court documents, the duo first separated in April 2022. Despite their split, both Farber and Slater have remained close. The two are often seen hanging out with their group of friends, and have been able to work together on “Dancing With the Stars” without issue. Moreover, both have been supportive of one another, as evidenced by the posts they’ve share on their respective Instagram Stories throughout the year.

Emma Slater Was Missing From the Group’s Airport Dance Videos

After their appearance in Kansas City, the “Dancing With the Stars” crew headed to the airport to fly back to California. While waiting for their flight, they decided to put a few fun dance numbers together to share on social media.

“Flight delayed they couldn’t find the pilot,” Farber captioned one of the videos that he shared on his Instagram feed. In it, the group did a TikTok trend and included a flight attendant — and an airline pilot. Fans reacted to the video in the comments section.

“Love that the flight crew got in on this!!” one person wrote.

“I would trust a pilot that can get down like that one,” someone else added.

Savchenko, Chigvintsev, Stewart, and Erbert all shared iterations of their airport shenanigans. However, one person was missing from the fun videos, and that was Slater. She was not pictured with any of the other DWTS family members following their performances at the Dine & Dance With the Stars event.

Slater, however, did share the video on her Instagram Stories.

“Dying over this!!!!” she wrote. “And having serious FOMO. The Pilot and Flight attendant is everything! Love you guys!” she added, tagging all of her DWTS pals.

