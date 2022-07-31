Sasha Farber Says Emma Slater Slapped Him During Dance Practice

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater were on an episode of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” pros choreographed a Jive for Keaton Kermode and Ezra Sosa on the July 21, 2022 episode. Inside Dance reports that this was the “first same-sex Latin ballroom number performed in the series’ history.”

Farber and Slater were excited to work with Kermode and were thrilled to see Sosa — a DWTS newcomer — enter the ballroom for rehearsals. “He’s super talented and he was a fantastic partner to Keaton. Ezra was a strong support in this Jive because it was an all-male piece and that help was needed,” Slater said, according to Inside Dance.

Ahead of the show, Farber and Slater promoted the episode on social media. “If only you knew what happened when me and @theemmaslater prepped this dance, sure was worth it, remember that day @mihrankstudios,” Farber posted on his Instagram Stories on July 21, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Farber & Slater Were Extremely Proud of the Performance

After Kermode and Sosa completed the Jive on the show, Farber took to his Instagram Stories with a reaction.

“You guys smashed it,” he wrote. “Make sure to tune in. This was so much fun to choreograph along side with @theemmaslater,” he added, sharing a video of the dance.

“We had the best time doing this,” he captioned another post on his Instagram Stories.

“Soooo proud of these boys they made our vision into reality, and jived their hearts out,” read another caption.

Meanwhile, after the official “Dance With Fox” Instagram account shared a clip of the performance, Slater showed her approval in the comments section.

“You guys CRUSHED IT!!!!! Amazing,” she wrote.

“So proud of these two!!!!!” she added.

Farber Said Slater ‘Practiced’ the Choreographed ‘Slap’ on Him During Rehearsals

Although there are plenty of rumors about Farber and Slater’s marriage on the internet, the two seem to get along just fine and have a great professional relationship. It’s clear that they both had a lot of fun working together for “So You Think You Can Dance” and their collective talents really paid off.

However, Farber did admit that his wife took things to the next level during rehearsals. She had to make sure that the choreography was perfect — so she practiced every single move herself — even the slap.

“@theemmaslater really practiced that slap on me when we prepped this piece,” Farber captioned a post on his Instagram Stories, adding three crying with laughter emoji.

It all paid off because people seemed to absolutely love the routine.

“Go Keaton!!! And I love that my football playing son wants to take lessons so he can dance like Keaton!!!” one comment on the official SYTYCD Instagram page read.

“Yassss! Bout time for a SAME SEX ballroom number! IT. WAS. AMAZEBALLS,” someone else added.

“Emma and Sasha do it again….,” a third person wrote.

“Best dance!!! You both killed it!!!” another fan chimed in.

“This routine was amazing @sashafarber1 @theemmaslater, Keaton and Ezra just killed it,” a fifth Instagram user said.

READ NEXT: Fans Are Convinced Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Have Split After Her ‘Cryptic’ Post