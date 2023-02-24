Fans Beg ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Promote 1 Professional Dancer

Some fans are begging “Dancing With the Stars” to promote troupe member Ezra Sosa to a full-time professional dancer position for the upcoming season of the ballroom dance competition show.

In a Reddit thread, one fan asked if others thought Sosa would be promoted ahead of the upcoming season of the show.

“I’d love for Ezra to make the pro cast, but I think they’ll have less couples on the show next season since there will be ads,” one person wrote. It has not been announced that there will be ads in the upcoming season of the show, however.

Another person commented, “I would like him to be, but I have my doubts.”

“It would be nice to have some younger pros for the younger contestants. Ie Ezra and Alexis [Warr],” another person wrote.

Some fans on Twitter think Sosa should be promoted as well.

Professional dancers will not find out if they’re asked back to participate on “Dancing With the Stars” until the air date becomes closer. Sometimes, the cast changes up to a week before production begins, so it’s possible fans won’t find out if Sosa is a member of the new cast until right before the season begins airing.

Ezra Sosa Helped Professional Dancer Britt Stewart Choreograph for a Cruise Line

In a now-expired Instagram Story, Sosa thanked professional dancer Britt Stewart for allowing him to help her choreograph a routine for Regent Cruise Line. Stewart first started working with the company in 2020 ahead of the launch of their ship, The Splendor.

Sosa and Stewart were also both dancers on the “Dancing With the Stars” Live tour in 2023. Sosa was the Swing, which meant he filled in when another dancer needed to sit out.

Sosa first joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a member of the troupe when it made its return for season 30 of the show. He was also a key member of the troupe for season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Ezra Sosa is Best Friends With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Runner-Up JoJo Siwa

In a Valentine’s day post, JoJo Siwa revealed that her Valentine for the year was Sosa, who is also her best friend.

“I didn’t have a valentine until late last night when bestie westie Ezra texted… everyone needs someone In their life that they can cry with, laugh with, and be completely themselves around,” Siwa wrote in the Instagram post. “Besides my family, ez is that person for me. My daily valentine for the rest of our lives. He’s gonna kill me for posting this picture from tour last year but I had to. Ez is the most supportive of EVERYTHING I do… except my kiss he rated it a 2/10, but he still asked me to be his valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day from your to favorite gays!!”

Sosa and Siwa became close friends after both being cast on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. After the season, Sosa joined Siwa’s live tour as a professional dancer, and they have remained close ever since.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.