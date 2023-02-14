Some Fans Upset With Former DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke

Some fans of former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke are urging the star to share less on the internet after she posted an advertisement that some in the comment section thought inappropriate.

The advertisement was in partnership with the sexual wellness brand bellasaco.

“As you know I’m an open book and I’ve been pretty vulnerable with communicating to you guys about my personal life when it comes to intimacy,” Burke wrote on Instagram. “So… I’ve teamed up with @bellesaco to hook you all up with vibrators this Valentine’s day! Everyone who signs up at the link in my bio will win either a free vibrator or gift card.”

Some Fans Told Burke She Was Sharing Too Much Information on the Internet

In the comment section, some fans told Burke to share less on the internet.

“Ohhh for Gods sake! REALLY?? I guess there is NOTHING personal ANYMORE for anyone…,” one person wrote.

Another person commented, “Hey, I`m far from prudish. Love a good vibrator, I’m not gonna lie, but, REALLY? Is THIS what the world of Social Media has become! I don’t get it.”

Some called the post “TMI,” and others commented to ask why Burke’s collarbone was so prominent in the photo.

Plenty of others showed their support for Burke in the comment section, however.

“Seriously? Come on ladies, we’re in the 21st century. It’s ok to talk about these things. It’s not so Taboo anymore. If you are bothered by it, don’t look. I mean, how many Viagra commercials have we had to watch over the years,” another comment reads.

Burke Says People Who Don’t Like Her Posts Can ‘Unfollow’ Her

This is not the first time fans have had thoughts for Burke about what she chooses to share online, but the professional dancer doesn’t care what those people think. She spoke with E! News at the IMARAïS Beauty be Sommer Ray x FLIP launch party on November 3, 2022.

“Unfollow me,” she told the outlet. “Don’t waste the time to comment because I do know for a fact that I’m helping at least one person. If that’s what it is, so be it.”

She added, “At the end of the day, those people I feel might need to take a note a little bit and really just understand that this is somebody’s story. I’m not making this up.”

Burke also told the outlet that there are things she keeps personal to her.

“But this, to me, is my duty,” she added. “This is my duty from the platform that I have to share my story to hopefully, again, help one person know that they’re not alone.”

That didn’t stop fans from criticizing the dancer about how much she’s shared regarding her divorce, specifically in the form of TikTok videos.

Burke and her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, announced their separation and filed for divorce in 2022.

On December 31, 2022, Lawrence went Instagram official with his new girlfriend for the first time since the split. His girlfriend, Chilli, is from the 90s group TLC. According to a source speaking with TMZ, the two made their relationship official just before the winter holidays.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023, but Burke will not be returning as a professional dancer.