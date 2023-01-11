Fans Call Out ‘Cringe,’ ‘Degrading’ Comments Made by DWTS Pro

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke is not dwelling on her ex-husband in a new TikTok video where she declares herself “happily single,” but fans were quick to say Burke’s comments were offensive.

“why are you making your whole personality about your divorce,” one person wrote in the TikTok comment section. “It’s weird.”

Another person wrote, “Well, not to be mean but you don’t seem to be happy while being single. You’re always attacking, degrading people or throwing shade at your ex.”

Others shared that they think Bure should “move on” from her divorce, with others calling the post out as “cringe.”

Fans Think Cheryl Burke Is ‘Hurting’ After Her Divorce

In the TikTok video, Burke writes, “Me being happily single…” while lip-syncing a line from the “Devil Wears Prada,” where Anne Hathaway’s character says, “I mean, what if I don’t want to live the way you live?”

Then, Burke shows herself emotional with makeup streaming down her face with the words, “Anyone who is married or in a relationship…” In that frame, she mouths, “Don’t be ridiculous, Andrea. Everybody wants this.”

Followers think that the video actually portrays the opposite of what Burke was feeling, however.

“Oh u hurting hurting,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “It seems like you want a relationship.”

Cheryl Burke’s Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Recently Revealed a New Relationship

Burke and her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, announced their separation and filed for divorce in 2022.

On December 31, 2022, Lawrence went Instagram official with his new girlfriend for the first time since the split. His girlfriend, Chilli, is from the 90s group TLC. According to a source speaking with TMZ, the two made their relationship official just before the winter holidays.

Burke clapped back after seeing the Instagram video of the two together, taking to her Instagram Stories to write, “That was fast…” on an all-black background.

Fans called out Burke for sharing the message, which some called “petty” and “immature.”

Burke filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage in early 2022. The couple reached a settlement in the divorce in September 2022.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast at the time of the settlement, Burke and Lawrence agreed to settle their divorce rather than go through any lengthy court cases.

The documents showed that Lawrence and Burke had already signed a written agreement regarding their divorce before sending their documents into the court.

According to The Blast, this is not common among celebrity divorces.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership, rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement,” the document states, according to The Blast.

The couple had a prenuptial agreement signed before they wed, which likely had a part in how quickly their divorce was settled.

Cheryl Burke Wanted to Move Into a New Role on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Burke was looking to advance her career on “Dancing With the Stars” before announcing her retirement from the show, she revealed during the January 4, 2023 episode of her former partner Chris Jericho’s podcast, “Talk Is Jericho.”

Burke told Jericho that the show was “well aware” that she wanted to “evolve” within the confines of the show. She was done with being a professional dancer, but she was willing to continue with the show in another capacity.

“However, they don’t see a place for me,” Burke shared. “Whether that’s at the judge’s table or as a possible co-host, and that’s okay. I’m grateful, thank you for this experience, but I’m going to move forward.”

Now, Burke is working on her new show, “Diving Deep,” which airs on her YouTube channel and Facebook page, and she has been teasing involvement with a network show, though she has not announced any details.