Some Fans Say They Won’t Be Watching ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Next Season

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are vowing to boycott the ballroom dance competition next season after head judge Len Goodman announced his exit from the show.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” Goodman said during the live show. “I cannot thank you enough, the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.”

After the show posted an Instagram video tribute to Goodman, many fans took to the comment section to say they don’t think the show will be as good without him.

Fans Say The Ballroom Will Be Different Without Goodman

In the comment section on Instagram posts, fans shared how much they’ll miss Goodman in the ballroom.

“How can this even be a show without Len!?” one person asked. “I quit watching with the move to Disney, but Len is a fixture and a landmark judge for this show!”

Another wrote, “Will really miss Len. We need someone who’s that stickler for correct technique.”

“Len you’re a giant among men .. you will always be remembered for your dynamic personality.. you will be so missed!” one comment reads.

In an interview with People after the season finale, Goodman opened up about his time on the ballroom dance competition.

“I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show. I’ll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV,” Goodman told the outlet.

Some of his favorite memories of the show have come from “Meeting some of the great artists that have been singing on the show such Neil Diamond, Barry Manilow, Stevie Wonder, Etta James, Rod Stewart, Gladys Knight, to name a few… and meeting some of my sporting heroes, who either competed on the show or were watching in the audience.”

He said he had “so much fun” when he was in the “Dance Center” with Kenny Mayne and Jerry Rice. Goodman is now 78 years old, and he shared that he wanted to leave before he was falling asleep or “dribbling” on the show.

Some Fans Are Saying They’ll Boycott Because of the Season 32 Winner

Some fans say they won’t be watching next season of “Dancing With the Stars” because Charli D’Amelio was crowned the winner of season 31 alongside Mark Ballas. D’Amelio has been dancing since she was a young child, and some fans think that gave her an unfair advantage.

“Final thoughts on @officialdwts Repeat after me – #TheGameIsRigged,” one person wrote. “It’s obvious @charlidamelio was going to get the trophy no matter what happened. … The next season of #DWTS will be a pass for me.”

Another person wrote, “wtf how did Trevor and Daniel I loved watching them. … I’m not gonna watch next season!!!!”

Another person said they won’t be watching because of Tyra Banks.

“Ok so I wasn’t going to watch #DWTS this season because of Tyra, but then they went and cast Wayne Brady and Shangela and that is the only reason I watched,” they wrote. “So I won’t be watching next season because of Tyra.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has been renewed for season 32 and will return in 2023.