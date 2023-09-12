Many DWTS Fans Are Angry About Latest Season 32 Casting Decision

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans are upset about a confirmed member of season 32. “Bachelorette” lead Charity Lawson will be trading in roses for ballroom heels when the show returns in the fall of 2023.

For years, there has been a trend of having someone from the “Bachelor” franchise compete on DWTS following their season, and it’s almost always the lead (with the exception of Joe Amabile). Therefore, the addition of Lawson to the season 32 cast isn’t all that surprising.

Many fans, however, aren’t happy about it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Don’t Want to See a ‘Bachelor’ or ‘Bachelorette’ Compete on the Show

Despite the obvious — a “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” lead was more than likely going to be cast on season 32 — many fans are calling for production to make a change. While some people want to see less reality television stars compete on the show, others just don’t want to see someone from the “Bachelor” franchise season after season.

One of the reasons is that most stars from the dating show don’t end up staying engaged after the finale and many people think that the newly engaged couples should focus on their relationships rather than jumping into a high-stress, hectic schedule situation, such as DWTS.

“Can you please venture outside of the bachelor franchise and do something different,” one person wrote.

“I love love LOVE DTWS but can we pretty please have a season with NO Bachelorette or Bachelor contestants!?!??!” someone else asked.

“Omg stop sending bachelorette contestant to your show,” a third comment read.

“Seriously? Why? Your 15 minutes of fame are done. Thank u, next,” another Instagram user said.

Charity Lawson Was Confirmed to Be Competing on Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ During the ‘After the Final Rose’ Special

Lawson learned that she had been cast on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” just after she and her fiance, Dotun Olubeko, took their relationship public for the first time.

The reveal came during the live “After the Final Rose” episode and producers actually had Olubeko share the news with Lawson.

“I’m so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re gonna be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’,” Olubeko says to Lawson as the crowd roars. The response on social media was a bit more underwhelming, however.

Lawson has big shoes to fill on the upcoming season as the “Bachelorette” stars who have appeared on the show before her have done extremely well. On season 31, for example, Gabby Windey made it to the finals and finished in second place. Meanwhile, former “Bachelorette” leads Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe won back-to-back seasons.

Following the “After the Final Rose” special, Lawson chatted a little bit with Windey, who was in the audience.

“We’re gonna hopefully get together soon and just have a good talk thorough about it all. She’s just so excited for me. She knows I’m gonna crush it. I hope I do,” Lawson told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘I gotta leave outta here with a mirrorball,” she added.

READ NEXT: Allison Holker Dances for the First Time Since tWitch’s Death: WATCH