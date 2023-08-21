DWTS Fans Are Gushing Over First Promos for Season 32

The very first promotional photo for season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” has been released by ABC and Disney Studios.

“The Mirrorball is shining brighter than ever. Join co-hosts @therealalfonsoribeiro and @juleshough for a new season of #DWTS, coming this fall, LIVE on @ABCNetwork & @DisneyPlus, and stream next day on Hulu,” read the caption of a joint post shared on the official “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram page as well as on Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough’s feeds.

The photo, which features both Ribeiro and new host Hough, is sort of a first look into what fans will see on season 32 of the dance competition show in the wake of Tyra Banks’ exit as the show’s host.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Reacted to the Photo on Social Media

In the promo shot, former Mirrorball winner Ribeiro appeared in a blue suit as he put an arm around his new co-host. He held out his other hand in such a way that seems as though he’s presenting her to fans. Of course, Hough doesn’t need an introduction. She was previously on the show as a competitor and has taken home two Mirrorballs of her own.

Fans seemed to love the photo and commented such beneath it.

“Now THAT is a Tom replacement worthy of the position,” one person wrote, referring to former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron, who parted ways with the program in 2020.

“I can’t wait!!! Love the new hosts,” someone else said.

“YES! It may be tolerable to watch now that Tyra is gone,” a third fan added.

“Yay! So excited! @therealalfonsoribeiro is such an amazing host!!! And looking forward to watching Julianne Hough join full time! Can this new season start now,” read a fourth comment.

In another clip, Ribeiro and Hough gave everyone a sneak peek of what they will see on season 32 by doing a short routine together.

Julianne Hough’s Role as Co-Host Was Announced in March

With rumors swirling that Banks wasn’t going to return for season 32, fans had been awaiting an announcement from the network about who might take over the role.

In March 2023, Variety confirmed that production reached a deal with Hough to bring her back into the ballroom, this time opposite Ribeiro, who are now partnered in a different way.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Hough said in a statement.

“The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season,” she added.

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” doesn’t yet have an official premiere date. Following the August 21, 2023, release of the promo photo, Hough commented that she’s “so excited.”

