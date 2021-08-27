WATCH: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Drops First Season 30 Promo

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 30 on September 20, 2021, and the show has now dropped the first promotional material following the first two celebrity cast announcements.

For the upcoming season, host and executive producer Tyra Banks will be returning, and she’ll be joined by judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman.

They’ll all be joined by celebrity contestants Sunisa Lee and Jojo Siwa, though there have been no other casting announcements made at the time of writing.

The Promo Takes a Look at the Past

It doesn't get much more magical than this 💫💛🤩 #DWTS returns LIVE Sept 20 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/xJ5Siwqz3S — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

In the promotional video, which was posted on both Twitter and Instagram, Banks holds the Mirrorball Trophy much like a crystal ball and shares that they will be taking a journey through the past.

The video flashes through previous dances and informs viewers that there have been 363 stars who have competed in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom with over 25 different dance styles.

There have been 318 perfect tens handed out throughout the seasons and over 3,600 costumes. The video also jokes about how many spray tans there have been throughout the 29 seasons and that there have been “so many sequins.”

Through those 29 seasons, the show has received 113 Emmy nominations and has been watched for over 25 million hours.

When it comes to the new season, Banks says that “That’s going to be magic.”

The Full Cast Will Be Announced Soon

The full cast of season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” will be announced on “Good Morning America” on September 8, 2021.

There are already some professional dancers have expressed interest in returning to the show, which might give fans some idea of who they’ll see dancing in the upcoming season.

Pros who would like to return to the ballroom are Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and Gleb Savchenko. Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

Savchenko and Burgess spoke with ET Online about their hopes to return to the ballroom.

“I don’t know, and I don’t want to count any chickens before they hatch,” Burgess shared at the time. “But I would love to be back. They are my family. I loved being back last season. It felt so good coming home.”

Savchenko told the outlet, “It’s usually a very last-minute moment when all the professional dancers have been notified and get a pickup letter. We don’t know who’s coming back yet … but it’s my family. I’m super excited for the show that we’re coming back, season 30.”

According to Dance Dish With KB, there were some new pro auditions happening the week of August 16, 2021. That doesn’t mean that new pros will be hired, necessarily, according to the blog, which says the announcement might come later than it usually does.

When it comes to the celebrity cast, rumored names have included country singer LeAnn Rimes, Luann de Lesseps of “Real Housewives” fame, Fran Drescher, and “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams and her fiance “Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros React to Jojo Siwa, Sunisa Lee Season 30 Casting