Two DWTS Champs Mourn Sudden Loss

The NFL world, particularly that of Pittsburgh Steelers nation have heavy hearts after learning that Franco Harris had died.

On December 21, 2022, the Steelers organization confirmed that the Hall of Fame running back had died at the age of 72. The former NFLer died in the overnight hours and his cause of death wasn’t disclosed, according to his son, who spoke with the Associated Press.

“It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the city of Pittsburgh and Steelers nation. From his rookie season, which included the immaculate reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement shared on social media.

Two former NFL players, both of whom won Mirrorball Trophies on “Dancing With the Stars,” shared tributes to Harris on their respective Instagram accounts.

Donald Driver Penned a Tribute to Harris on Instagram

Shortly after hearing the news of Harris’ death, Donald Driver shared a tribute to him on Instagram.

“Rest in Peace my friend. It was a honor and pleasure to have the opportunity to call you a friend. I will miss you…. Thanks for our talks… ‘The Immaculate Reception,'” Driver captioned his post.

Although Driver spent his whole career playing for the Green Bay Packers, he had a close relationship with Harris and it sounds like the two were in touch fairly frequently. Driver retired from the NFL in 2013.

Hines Ward Called Harris the ‘Best Human Being’

Hines Ward played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for over a decade. He made 14 post-season appearances over the course of his career and has two Super Bowl wins under his belt. He retired from the NFL in 2011, and joined the team as an offensive intern in 2017.

Ward won the Mirrorball Trophy alongside ballroom Kym Johnson in May 2011.

“I’m DEVASTATED to hear about Franco’s passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to Dana and the family. We lost a great man who was very dear to me. Franco was the best human being I’ve ever met. I will cherish our time together. Thanks for your wisdom and advice. RIP Franco!” Ward captioned a photo of Harris on Instagram.

Despite Harris’ career taking places decades before Ward’s, the two men had crossed paths and became friends over the years.

Harris died just three days before the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception,” a history-making on-field play that happened on December 23, 1972. A description of the play is below (via USA Today).

“In an AFC divisional playoff game, the Steelers trailed the Raiders 7-6 with 22 seconds left, facing fourth-and-10 at their 40-yard line. The primary receiver on the play was supposed to be rookie Barry Pearson, playing in his first game. After a scramble, Bradshaw threw down the middle to Fuqua at the Raiders 35 yard-line. Fuqua and Tatum collided, sending the ball careening back toward midfield in the direction of Harris, who snatched the ball just inches above the Three Rivers Stadium turf near the Oakland 45 before he outraced several stunned Raider defenders to score.”

