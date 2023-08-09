Fans React as DWTS Finalist Says She Sees a ‘Future’ With New Partner

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” finalist Gabby Windey is speaking out after going public with her new partner, Robby Hoffman.

Windey revealed that she’s dating a woman after going on “The Bachelor” and starring on “The Bachelorette,” trying to find love with a man.

“I was trying to make the relationship work after Bachelorette. And then I had finally had time to settle in L.A. and I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it,” Windey said on “The View.”

Windey also said that once she started dating Hoffman, things were going “really well” early on — and that it was easy for her to see a “future” with Hoffman.

Gabby Windey’s Fans Reacted to Her ‘View’ Interview on Instagram

Windey shared a clip of her time on “The View” to her Instagram feed on August 2, 2023, and received quite a bit of positive feedback, love, and support from her friends, her DWTS family, and a lot of her fans.

“I COULDN’T LOVE THIS MORE,” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater.

“This makes me so happy, living your truth but on YOUR terms. you are a league of your own and im so happy your [sic] sharing it with the world. love you,” added “Dancing With the Stars” troupe member Ezra Sosa.

“An icon for the later-in-life out bi girlies who always had that whisper!! Thank you so much for being open Gabby. Wishing you so much love, support, and happiness!!” another fan said.

“I LOVE YOU SOOOO MUCH GABBY!! Sooo happy for you!! Your transparency is inspiring and beautiful. You deserve the world girl!!” a fourth comment read.

Gabby Windey Didn’t Tell Her Ex-Fiancé About Her New Relationship

Windey and her ex-boyfriend Erich Schwer got engaged on the finale of her season of “The Bachelorette,” but broke up shortly after the show aired.

During her interview on “The View,” Windey said that she decided not to give Schwer a heads up that she was coming out — or that she was in a serious relationship.

“Knowing how people cared, I just want to be honest. I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth. I don’t want to do it to myself or my girlfriend or other people who really care about me and feel like they know me,” Windey said. When she was asked how Schwer feels about her dating a woman, Windey responded, “he doesn’t know.”

In February 2023, Schwer went public with a new relationship, just a few months after he and Windey ended things. He shared a post on his Instagram Stories alongside influencer Elizabeth Turner, according to Us Weekly. The photo showed the two together with Schwer getting a kiss on the cheek. The caption? “Valentine.”

The two were together as recently as April 2023, but the current status of their relationship is unclear.

Meanwhile, Windey says that the love that she’s found with Hoffman is something that she’s “always wanted.”

