Fans Mistake DWTS Champ’s Photo for an Engagement Announcement

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ shared some photos of herself celebrating a new career endeavor alongside her boyfriend, and fans immediately thought she was making an engagement announcement.

“A few of my favorite shots from the @bettertomorrow launch party last week,” Hannah Brown captioned an Instagram post on July 25, 2023. “I’m so grateful for everyone who has supported me and been a part of this process. Don’t forget, episode 3 drops tomorrow!!” she added.

In the lead photo of her post, Brown held one hand up in the air with her glass as her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, had his arm around her and took a sip of his drink. While fans of the former “Bachelorette” star were super happy for her, many also admitted that they thought she was announcing her engagement.

Hannah Brown Isn’t Engaged — Yet

Brown has been dating Woolard since early 2021. The two lived together in California and moved to Nashville together in 2023, but they don’t seem to be in any kind of rush to get married.

“Of course we’ve talked about it, but I am so great where we’re at,” Brown told Us Weekly in January 2023. “I think he is too, but I do think it could be a possibility at some point. But not something that I’m rushing. It’s actually so funny [that] I was on this TV show and I was the Bachelorette. But maybe that taught me I’m just not in a rush for anything. I’m really happy with where I am at,” she added.

Nevertheless, many fans really thought Brown and Woolard were sharing engagement news on social media with Brown’s new post.

“I thought this was an engagement post,” one person wrote, adding the crying emoji.

“Thought this was an engagement announcement,” echoed another Instagram user, this one using the crying with laughter emoji.

“I thought it was an engagement ha!” a third comment read.

Hannah Brown Launched Her New Podcast in July

Brown has been very excited about her new podcast, “Better Tomorrow,” and has been celebrating its success since its first episode was released on July 19, 2023.

“Many people have experienced with me the most vulnerable and life altering — for better or worse — moments of my life,” Brown said in a statement, according to Variety.

“Because my audience is, in a way, an extension of my inner circle, I have had the unique opportunity to have millions encourage me and keep me accountable as I try to figure out life. One of my favorite things to do is have an intimate and unfiltered talk with my besties and that’s what this podcast will be. I am a work in progress, ever growing, changing and evolving. With ‘Better Tomorrow,’ I’ll bring you along for the journey as we discover the goodness of tomorrow, by sifting through the messes, and milestones, of today,” she added.

Shortly after launching her podcast, Brown shared a screenshot of “Better Tomorrow” sitting close to the top of the charts. In its first two weeks, the podcast has earned almost a perfect 5-star rating with more than 400 reviews.

