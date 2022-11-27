SEE IT: DWTS Finalist’s Instagram Post Has Friends in Tears

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” saw several friendships form as the pros got to know their celebrity partners and vice versa. After the season wrapped, many of the dancers shared end-of-the-season posts, many of which were emotional.

Former “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey was one of the people who penned a touching tribute to sum up her experience on the show and to thank Val Chmerkovskiy, who was a great teacher and became a great friend over the course of the past three months or so.

“In between tears trying to sum up the last few months. It’s been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. I can’t imagine it with anyone else other than @valentin. You were quick to offer your friendship and even quicker to believe in me as evidence by, incessant (but loving) criticism that pushed me beyond what I ever thought I was able to accomplish. These tears are filled with so much gratitude and also sorrow that one of my favorite times in my life is now in the past,” Windey captioned an Instagram post after the finale.

Several People Got Emotional Over Windey’s Post

It was a great season for Windey and Chmerkovskiy, who made it to the finals and ended up finishing in second place. Windey found herself towards the top of the leaderboard almost every week, and had a great run overall.

One person who was a huge supporter of Windey was her “Bachelorette” co-star and BFF Rachel Recchia.

“In tears so proud of you,” Recchia commented on Windey’s post.

Chmerkovskiy’s wife Jenna Johnson, who also became close to Windey throughout the season, had a similar reaction.

“Crying,” she wrote.

Windey’s season 31 co-star Sam Champion also dropped by to leave a comment for Windey.

“I have LOVED every second I got to spend with you! You put the light in my day and the ‘fun’ in FABULOUS,” he said.

Chmerkovskiy Said He Will ‘Miss’ Spending Time With Windey

Now that the season is over, Chmerkovskiy and Windey won’t be rehearsing together every day, which is going to leave a bit of a void in both of their lives.

“You’ve been pure joy to spend the last 3 months with. Time flys when you’re having fun, and I’m soooooo sad it’s over soooo quickly. It’s wild how fast this season flew by. Thank you for being so hard working and kind, just absolutely a gem. I literally can’t thank you enough and can’t name enough moments I will miss spending with you. Every single day I came to work this season I had a big ahh smile on my face,” Chmerkovskiy captioned his own Instagram post.

His words made Windey emotional, as she commented one word on the post: “sobbing.”

Several people felt that Windey and Chmerkovskiy showed enough growth throughout the season to warrant taking home the Mirrorball, but it ultimately went to Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas.

In her own Instagram caption, Windey said that she was “honored to share” the ballroom floor with the other semi-finalists and admitted that she “learned from each of them along the way.”

