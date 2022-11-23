‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalist Would Date Fellow Contestant

Fans have noticed some flirty messages being passed back and forth between “Dancing With the Stars” contestants Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino, and the former “Bachelorette” is not shutting down ideas that the two could take that flirtationship offline as well.

Throughout the last two weeks of the competition, the two reality TV stars flirted back and forth on Instagram, though many fans think the messages are just the two competitors “trolling” their fans.

Read on to learn more about the possibility of a blooming romance between the “Bachelorette” and “Jersey Shore” stars.

Windey Would Date Guadagnino for a ‘Pick Me Up’

After the finale of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, Windey was asked if she would ever consider dating her fellow contestant.

“Oh my God,” she told reporters after the show, per People. “Oh wow. You guys get right to business. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up.”

Windey previously shared that the two like to “stir the pot.”

In previous posts, Windey called Guadagnino her “main man,” and Guadagnino referred to Windey as his “baby mama.”

In a November 15 post, Guadagnino wrote, ““Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” to which Windey replied, “omw.”

Guadagnino’s sense of humor showed through again when Windey posted on Instagram about the end of the season and going on tour with the “Dancing With the Stars” cast. Guadagnino will also be headed out on tour for some dates, and he made a joke of that in the comments on her post.

“Can’t believe they’re giving us our own room on the tour bus,” Guadagnino wrote in the comments.

Windey Spoke About Her Breakup on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Windey broke her silence on her split from fiance Erich Schwer during the semi-finals episode of the show.

Before the show aired, Windey promised fans answers to a lot of their questions, and she delivered during her pre-recorded packages during the show.

Windey and her fiance, Erich Schwer, were engaged coming out of the “Bachelorette” finale, but People announced their split on November 4, 2022 after weeks of fan speculation.

Before the announcement, Windey told Fox News that “life is just really busy” and the couple was “going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

During her pre-recorded package on “Dancing With the Stars,” Windey opened up to her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, about her breakup and how she wanted to use her Waltz during the episode to work through some emotions.

“For me, it holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup,” Windey said. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step or in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life.”

She was grateful for her dad and her stepmom for showing her what a healthy relationship looks like.

“Never placing blame, or you did this, or that… it doesn’t matter,” she said to Chmerkovskiy.

Their dance was suitably emotional, with Windey tearing up on the floor. They left the judges nearly speechless.

“The choreography, the execution of the dance, the beautiful momentum, just flawless,” Derek Hough told the two after they danced.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return for season 32 in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.