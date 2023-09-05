DWTS Alum Accused of Hit & Run in California

Season 21 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Gary Busey has been accused of a hit and run in Malibu, California, as evidenced by video obtained by TMZ.

A woman spoke with TMZ after the incident and shared a video that she took using her cell phone that showed her approaching the actor, who was driving a blue Volvo at the time.

“Sir, you hit my car,” the woman yelled at Busey, 79, while driving on the highway. The two ended up in a parking lot and the woman asked Busey for his information. “Progressive insurance,” he replied, before adding, “I’m private.” It’s unknown if the woman recognized Busey.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Busey but has not heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Unnamed Woman Filmed the Damage on Her Car & on Gary Busey’s Car

The woman tells TMZ that Busey hit the back of her car and then sped away. She was sure to film the aftermath of the alleged accident, showing the damage on both cars.

The car that she was driving appeared to have white scuff marks over the rear right quadrant, mainly on the bumper and a portion of the trunk near her rear wheel well. Busey’s car also had damage, with a dent on his front left and scuff marks around the headlight area.

According to Kann California Law Group, a hit and run in the state of California is considered a misdemeanor and “carries a possible sentence of up to six months in the county jail as well as a fine up to $1,000.00 dollars, or both.”

Heavy has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for additional information involving this case.

Busey is married to Steffanie Sampson and they have one son together. The actor also has two older kids from previous relationships.

Gary Busey Made Headlines for Pulling His Pants Down in Public in 2022

Busey’s name was all over the headlines when someone snapped a photo of him pulling down his pants while in a public park in Malibu.

According to Page Six, Busey was sitting on a bench with a pair of sweatpants around his knees. He appeared to be smoking a cigar as he looked around a bit before pulling his pants back up.

“Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,” a rep for Busey told Page Six the next day. “Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench,” the rep added.

Just one day before the incident, NBC News reported that Busey had been charged with “two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment” after incidents that are said to have occurred at the Monster Mania Convention in New Jersey, per Cherry Hill Police.

“None of that happened. It was a partner, a camera lady and me, and two girls … it took less than 10 seconds and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually and I did not. Nothing happened, it’s all false,” Busey later told TMZ

