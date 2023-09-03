DWTS Alum Calls Unplanned Pregnancy ‘Shocking’

On August 27, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jessie James Decker revealed that her fourth pregnancy was “not planned.” The country music singer answered some questions by way of a Q&A on her Instagram Stories just days after revealing that she and her husband, Eric Decker, are expecting their fourth child together.

“We were very, very, very surprised. As you know, I’d been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. And I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising but, like, happy, excited,” she continued.

The Deckers are already parents to Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr. (whom the family calls “Bubby”), 7, and Forrest, 5. They do know the sex of their fourth child but haven’t shared it publicly. She is due in early 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessie James Decker Announced Her Pregnancy by Debuting Her Baby Bump

On August 22, 2023, Jessie James Decker shared a video of herself stepping out onto a balcony with her baby bump. She didn’t say anything in the caption besides “good morning.” The song choice also gave away the pregnancy news: “Always Be My Baby” by Mariah Carey.

“I love being a mom,” Jessie James Decker said on her Instagram Stories. “And if it was God’s plan for me to have another, I’m so grateful. Being able to bring life into the world… being able to have another little baby is an incredible blessing,” she continued. “We are all just over the moon,” she added.

Jessie James Decker is four months along in her fourth pregnancy, putting her squarely in her second trimester. She said that her morning sickness has subsided, though she was very tired and had “moments of nausea” in her first trimester.

She says that this baby has “taken it the easiest” on her.

Jessie James Decker Says Her Husband Didn’t Believe Her When She Told Him That She Was Pregnant

Elsewhere in Jessie James Decker’s Q&A, someone asked how her husband reacted to the news and she admitted that he didn’t believe her at first.

“He thought I was playing a joke on him,” she said. “But I would never joke about something like this,” she added.

She was also asked how quickly she and Eric Decker told their kids and she said they told them straight away.

“Told them pretty fast mostly due to excitement & we are just too tight to keep that secret. But I also wanted them to understand why mommy was gonna be so slothy and tied & not as energized as I always am,” she explained.

Meanwhile, after announcing her baby news, Jessie James Decker flew out to Los Angeles for work.

“Successful 3 days in LA and that’s a wrap! Time to head home to the babies,” she captioned an Instagram post on August 24, 2023. During the trip, she linked up with her “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Alan Bersten, as evidenced by a photo that she shared of the two of them together.

