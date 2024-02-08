DWTS Alum Mourns Difficult Loss With ‘Insurmountable’ Pain

A“Dancing with the Stars” alum is mourning a loss that he says has left his heart broken. Gilles Marini took to Instagram on February 8 to express his grief during a difficult time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gilles Marini Is Heartbroken Over a Beloved Dog’s Death

Marini’s Instagram post showed a video that began with a man holding his pug dog. Some other shots of the dog followed, with some text at the end that read, “RIP MON TOUTOU.” Toutou is French for doggie, according to the Collins Dictionary.

In the caption of his post, the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran shared some context. “We loved you for your whole life and we’ll miss you for the rest of ours,” Marini wrote.

He continued, “The pain is insurmountable and our hearts are broken. Thank you L.A. for all the amazing times spent together.” Marini added, “I love you @ericsarramagna, stay strong and courageous.”

The dog did not belong to Marini’s family, but he was still well-loved by the “Dancing with the Stars” alum. Rather, the pug named L.A. seemingly belonged to his very close friend, Eric Sarramagna. The man holding the dog in the beginning of Marini’s video was Sarramagna.

Marini has posted about Sarramagna many before. In July 2023, he posted a video on his Instagram page that featured his friend. Marini’s caption read, “Dear @ericsarramagna, words can’t describe how much we love you. You are the definition of the perfect Godfather.”

His caption further read, “Caring, loving, dedicated, a protector and all around beautiful soul. I’m truly lucky to have you in our lives.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran also wrote, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. No matter what is next, I know as long as I have you in my life. All is good. LOVE YOU mon Rico.”

Marini & His Good Friend Go Back Decades

Slightly older Instagram posts of Marini’s demonstrated the deep love he has for his friend. In February 2022, Marini and Sarramagna took a trip together to Sedona, Arizona.

Marini wrote, “Dear Cancer, You lost…A year ago I wouldn’t have bet on [being] here with my closest [friend] in the world @ericsarramagna.”

He explained that his friend had been battling against an aggressive cancer. Marini noted via a hashtag on the post that his friend was in remission, and it seems the two men decided to celebrate that accomplishment by taking the trip together.

An Instagram post just before that one referenced Sarramagna as well. “I could not ask for a better birthday gift. My closest friend flew from France to surprise me,” Marini wrote of Sarramagna’s surprise visit.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant revealed in a December 2020 Instagram post that the two men met when they were just 18 years old while serving in the armed forces.

Marini noted he considered that decades-old meeting “one of the biggest win(s) in my life,” and included a hashtag that read “Brother by choice not by blood.” An old Facebook post of Marini’s mentioned serving in the Army in France when he was just 18.

Immediately upon sharing news of the dog’s death, many of Marini’s followers commented to send their love and support.

“So very sorry for your loss, I hope his unconditional love fills the void in your heart and helps you during this difficult times,” one person commented.

“I am so sorry Gilles, he made your family happy,” wrote another.

“I’m so very sorry… the heartbreak is unbearable when we lose our furbabies,” added someone else.