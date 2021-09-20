Elena Belle, Gleb Savchenko’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Gleb Savchenko is a longtime pro dancer on “Dancing with the Stars,” but is he in his latest romantic relationship for the long haul? The Russian dancer split from Elena Samodanova, his wife of 14 years, last fall. Now he’s in a new relationship — with another Elena.

Savchenko teased his new romance to ET by sharing that he has “a beautiful friend” who is “kinda famous.”

Here’s what you need to know about Savchenko’s new girlfriend, Elena Belle.

1. Elena Belle is a Model & Reality Star

Elena Belle was born Natacha Peyre in 1985 in Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain Requena, according to IMDb. She works as a model and reality star is known for her role in the 2005 Swedish series “Paradise Hotel,” which followed a group of singles living in a luxury hotel.

According to Expressen, Belle first broke through in Sweden using her birth name, and in 2009 she moved to the United States to work in Hollywood as a model under the name Elena Belle.

On her Instagram page, Belle regularly shows off her modeling shots as she poses in everything from swimwear to Chanel. In the comment section to a lingerie shot which Belle coyly captioned, “Tired of people liking me for my personality,” Savchenko wrote, “ I like you for both.”

2. She Starred on a Swedish ‘Real Housewives’ Show

Belle has been a longtime cast member on “Svenska Hollywoodfruar,” which translates to “Swedish Hollywood Women.” The reality show revolves around glamorous Swedish women married to wealthy American husbands.

According to IMDb, the long-running series has also starred actress Britt Ecklund and former fashion model Gunilla Persson.

3. Belle Was Married & Has a Child

Belle was married to music manager Michael Theanne from 2016 until his death in 2020. The longtime manager for Steve Aoki and other EDM artists died suddenly at age 45 after collapsing near the Los Angeles home he shared with Belle and their toddler daughter, Luna, according to Billboard.

Following his death, Belle paid tribute to her late husband on Instagram and described him as her “best friend” and “the best father Luna could ever wish for. ”

4. Belle Has Also been Linked to ‘Baywatch’ Alum David Charvet

More than a year after her husband’s death, Belle was spotted with actor David Charvet. In April 2021, the model was photographed with the “Baywatch” alum at LAX after returning from a vacation in Tulum, Mexico, according to The Daily Mail.

While Belle is now linked to Savchenko, in a “Dancing With the Stars” crossover, Charvet was previously married to Brooke Burke, who served as a co-host on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition from 2008 to 2013.

5. Belle Went on a Romantic Vacation With Savchenko & They Bonded Over Their Kids

Belle recently went on a romantic spa vacation with Savchenko in Miami. An insider told ET the new couple vacationed together at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort after first meeting on July 4th through a mutual friend.

“They are having fun and getting to know each other,” the source said. “They bonded over their kids, as they both have children around the same age. Gleb likes that Elena is fun, but also gets the responsibilities of being a parent.”

Another source told Us Weekly that the couple indulged in spa treatments and enjoyed other perks at the five-star hotel, including whole-body cryo, halotherapy, and a salt bath float. They also spent time “riding bikes on the hotel’s bike path and lounging by the pool and beach,” the insider added.

Belle shared a video clip from the trip (seen above), which showed her and her man stepping into a sauna during their trip.

But things were already starting to heat up a few weeks before the couple’s first getaway together. When Belle was on a trip to Spain in early August 2021, Savchenko commented on her Instagram page with, “Come back to me my Swedish candy.”

“Very soon my love,” she replied.

