DWTS Champ Reveals She Got Into Numerous Arguments With Her Pro Partner

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ didn’t have the easiest time competing on the show and has revealed that she’d often get into arguments with her ballroom pro partner.

On the July 19, 2023, episode of her new “Better Tomorrow” podcast, Hannah Brown revealed that she and Alan Bersten would get into fights during rehearsals.

During her chat with another “Dancing With the Stars” champ, Shawn Johnson, Brown revealed that she was in a “really bad place” when she joined the cast of season 28.

“I liked it, too, kind of. I got in a lot of fights,” Brown said, laughing. “It was really dramatic,” she continued, confirming that she meant fights with Bersten. “We were just in totally two different places in our lives and, like, the way we communicate with each other, and I was on the verge of a mental breakdown every five seconds,” Brown admitted.

Brown only had a few months between wrapping “The Bachelorette” and going on “Dancing With the Stars,” which was really hard for her.

Hannah Brown Says She Was ‘Determined’ to Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Also on her podcast, Brown admitted that she felt as though she really couldn’t enjoy her time on “Dancing With the Stars” because she was “determined to win.”

“I had a broken toe. Didn’t care. Everything about me was falling apart,” Brown said, saying that she “didn’t care” and she just wanted to push through and be the last person standing.

Interestingly, fans didn’t really know what was going on behind-the-scenes and there were actually plenty of romance rumors about Brown and Bersten, according to E! News.

And, in December 2019, Bersten actually addressed the rumors in an interview with People TV.

“Hannah and I built such an amazing relationship during these 11, 12 weeks that it’s nice to look back and reflect on how amazing this experience has been and what a friend I made in Hannah,” he said.

“Hannah and I, it was a different partnership than I’ve ever experienced before because after rehearsals almost every day we would go and eat and just hang out and that’s very rare when you spend six hours with someone that you want to still see them afterwards. So I’m really lucky that me and Hannah became such good friends,” he continued, later clarifying there was nothing more between them than a friendship.

Hannah Brown Previously Called Her Relationship With Alan Bersten ‘Volatile’

After winning the Mirror Ball Trophy, Brown talked to Entertainment Tonight about her experience on the show — and about the relationship she had with Bersten.

“That is a crazy experience. There’s just a lot of high emotions. Alan will always be a dear friend of mine but in the experience, even he would admit, it could be volatile. We could love each other, hate each other in the next second,” she said.

And, the experience even made its way into Brown’s memoir, “God Bless This Mess,” in which she wrote that she and Bersten just weren’t compatible. Nevertheless, the two managed to wow the judges and the audience week over week and ended up winning the season.

