How the SAG-AFTRA Strike Will Affect DWTS Season 32

The SAG-AFTRA strike has some “Dancing With the Stars” fans concerned that season 32 of the show will either get pushed back or just not happen.

However, thanks to a bulletin shared by the organization, we have learned that the strike does not prohibit members of SAG-AFTRA from partaking in reality television shows, which means that shows such as “Dancing With the Stars” should be unaffected.

“The Strike Notice and Order issued on July 13, 2023, applies only to services and work covered

by the Producer – SAG-AFTRA Codified Basic Agreement, the SAG-AFTRA Television

Agreement and any other agreement listed in the July 13, 2023 Resolution of the SAG-AFTRA

National Board (‘TV/Theatrical Contracts’),” the bulletin reads.

“The Strike Order does not affect rendering services or performing work, and it is not considered a violation of the SAG-AFTRA Constitution or Membership Rules to report for work, that is covered by the following contracts,” it continues.

“Dancing With the Stars” will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ when it returns in the fall.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Television Shows Are Unlikely to Be Affected by the Strike

Under the Strike Order, SAG-AFTRA members have a “National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting.” This means that SAG-AFTRA members are permitted to do things like commercials, talk shows, and reality television shows — which DWTS is considered.

According to Entertainment Tonight, season 32 of the ballroom dance competition show is expected to go on as planned, with a cast announcement coming sometime in the next few months and the season premiere happening in late September or early October 2023.

“When it comes to reality shows and unscripted television, even if an actor is a SAG-AFTRA member, they can still participate because reality shows and unscripted are under a separate SAG-AFTRA contract. They are not under the contract that people are striking about right now,” Variety’s senior culture & events editor Marc Malkin told the outlet.

The outlet also indicates that many networks will be heavily dependent on reality content, which will become a cornerstone for TV programming throughout the duration of the strike — and maybe beyond as actors eventually get back to work.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32 Has Already Started Casting

Fans are unlikely to see big changes when it comes to the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Per usual, casting will include celebrities from all walks of life, including actors, reality television stars, and athletes.

The first contestant of season 32 has been confirmed as “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, who rose to fame on the popular Bravo franchise.

Meanwhile, production has already confirmed that the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour will also take place after the season wraps — and some cities have already been confirmed, too.

“A very important announcement from @brittbenae & @theemmaslater,” read the caption on a video which was shared by the official DWTS Instagram page.

“Bring your friends. Bring your family. Where else would you get to see some of your favorite dances?” ballroom pro Emma Slater says in the video. It has also been confirmed that Slater will return as the show’s co-host.

