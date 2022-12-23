DWTS Champ Seen in a Stretcher at the Airport

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ needed medical attention at the airport following a scary situation in-flight.

On December 22, 2022, Hannah Brown was traveling with her boyfriend Adam Woolard when she suffered an asthma attack on the plane. She shared a photo of herself sitting up in a stretcher in the airport.

“Caused a scene,” Brown captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories. She looked calm as she was treated by emergency personnel. Wearing comfy clothes, including a green sweatshirt, black pants, and a pair of sneakers, Brown was attentive as an EMT spoke with her.

In a subsequent post on her Instagram Stories, Brown revealed that once she received some oxygen she started feeling much better. She didn’t need any further medical attention and is doing okay after what she says was a “pretty scary” event.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brown Said She Had a ‘Full Blown Attack’ in Flight

Brown admitted that she’d been using an inhaler regularly and wasn’t sure why she ended up having a “full blown” asthma attack on the plane.

“I haven’t had one like this in years so it was pretty scary,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. ‘I’ve had a cough and been using my inhaler a good bit the past two weeks, but what whatever reason, something induced a full blown attack! I got some oxygen and was able to get some air and I’m all good now…but it was wild times,” she added.

Along with the above caption, Brown shared a photo of herself and Woolard sitting next to one another on the plane. It is unknown if the photo was from the morning flight before her asthma attack or a flight the couple took after she had recovered. Both Brown and Woolard were all smiles in the photo, which seems like a good sign.

Brown Has Been Dealing With Other Medical Issues

Aside from her nagging cough and the need for an inhaler, Brown also shared that she’s been dealing with some other health issues related to her sleep patterns.

In November 2022, she took to her Instagram Stories to share.

“The past few days, anxiety and narcolepsy (and horrible, haunting sleep paralysis) episodes have tried to win, but my boys have helped get me out and get me moving,” she wrote. This wasn’t the first time that Brown had opened up about these issues, either.

In her memoir “God Bless This Mess,” Brown talked about her struggles with sleep paralysis and narcolepsy. And, in January 2022, she shared a bit about her experience on her Instagram Stories.

“Do any of you experience sleep paralysis, because I’ve already had an alternate morning in my sleep paralysis state. It’s the weirdest thing, I am like, ‘Hannah, open your eyes,’ in my head while I’m sleeping; like ‘move your body,’ and I can’t,” she said at the time, according to People magazine.

“And then it felt like I had woken up and done a whole morning but I couldn’t move. It’s the weirdest thing. So I’m still just recuperating from that,” she added.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Make a Joint Announcement