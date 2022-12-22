Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Make a Joint Announcement

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have made a joint announcement. The couple has decided to join Movember as a way to take action following the tragic death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

“Brian and I know the holiday season can be challenging for so many,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro and new mom captioned an Instagram post on December 16, 2022. “This Fall, we committed to do what we could to help spread the word this holiday season about men’s health and the work @Movember is doing regarding mental health and suicide prevention,” she continued.

“I never thought we would be mourning the loss of of one of the most beautiful and bright lights in our industry and community. Our passion to spread awareness has become even more personal to us in light of these tragic events,” Burgess added, referring to tWitch.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burgess & Austin Are Working Together Amid Tragedy

Earlier this month, tWitch was found dead in a motel room not too far from his California home, according to TMZ. The 40-year-old husband and father of three died by suicide.

Burgess and Green stressed the importance of asking for help, checking in on others, and breaking the “stigma” especially when it comes to men opening up about their mental health.

“Mental health and wellbeing continue to be a significant health concern for men of all ages and stages in life, and we need to continue to break the stigma around men having conversations and bringing men’s health education to the forefront,” Burgess’ captioned continued.

“Sometimes it can be hard to ask for help, especially for men who may have been taught that talking about your feelings is a sign of weakness, which couldn’t be farther from the truth,” she added.

By partnering with Movember, Burgess and Green hope to help others.

“We’re doing what others can’t. We unite experts from around the world to collaborate on projects that will fundamentally change the way men in need are treated and supported. To ensure our impact is significant, far-reaching and long-lasting, we prioritise funding for the three biggest health issues facing men: mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer,” reads a description on the official Movember site.

Several Fans Have Voiced Their Support for What Burgess & Austin Are Doing to Get Involved

It didn’t take long for Burgess and Austin to spring into action after learning about tWitch’s sudden death. After Burgess shared their candid video on social media, several people showed their support in the comments section of the post.

“I love this. As a mental health/suicide survivor myself, I am such an advocate for mental health. Especially men. This just touched me. Thank you so doing this,” one person commented on the post.

“As a licensed mental health provider, I thank you for doing this to help raise awareness and to remind others that support is always available,” someone else added.

“As someone who struggles during the holidays thank you for this. I’m alone and my family is far away. I get really lonely,” a third Instagram user wrote.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

