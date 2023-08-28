DWTS Champ’s Boyfriend Surprises Her With Proposal: Engaged & ‘So Happy’

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ is engaged.

On August 28, 2023, season 28 champ Hannah Brown announced that her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, proposed. “So happy. I love our steady love,” she captioned a joint Instagram post, showing off her new diamond ring.

The former “Bachelorette” lead looked completely surprised in the photos of the proposal, which appeared to happen in some sort of barn. Woolard had the whole place decorated with candles, lights, and red rose petals, and got down on one knee to ask Brown to marry him.

“I feel like I have been so busy with putting roots down in our new city Nashville and starting my new podcast I hadn’t really thought about it much so if he did slip as he was planning, I did not catch on. We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn’t rushing it,” Brown told People magazine after she said “yes.”

“(I loved) not only the intimacy of the surprise by ourselves, but also how we were able to celebrate with friends and family. And the surprise. I love surprises,” she also told the outlet.

Hannah Brown’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ & ‘Bachelor’ Families Congratulated Her on Her Engagement

Dozens of fans commented on Brown and Woolard’s engagement announcement, including many people that Brown met during her time on “Dancing With the Stars” and pals that she met on or through “The Bachelor” franchise.

“Beyond happy for you!!!!!” wrote ballroom pro Lindsay Arnold along with a string of red heart emoji.

“Congratulations,” added pro Daniella Karagach.

“YAY congrats!!! so happy for you guys,” read a message left by Rachael Kirkconnell, who is dating “Bachelor” and former DWTS competitor, Matt James.

“Congrats Angel!!!! So happy for you guys!!” said former “Bachelorette” lead JoJo Fletcher.

Hannah Brown & Adam Woolard Talked About Getting Engaged

Brown rose to fame on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” before landing her own opportunity to hand out roses as ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” She did wind up getting engaged to Jed Wyatt on the show’s finale, but the two split shortly after.

Brown played the field a little bit — and was even spotted with her “Bachelorette” boyfriend Tyler Cameron — before she met Woolard. The two made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2021, according to People magazine.

Although they took things slow, Brown and Woolard moved in together in California and then moved across the country together, getting a place in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2023.

“Of course we’ve talked about it, but I am so great where we’re at,” Brown told Us Weekly in January 2023.

“I think he is too, but I do think it could be a possibility at some point. But not something that I’m rushing. It’s actually so funny [that] I was on this TV show and I was the Bachelorette. But maybe that taught me I’m just not in a rush for anything. I’m really happy with where I am at,” she added.

