DWTS Champ Embraces New Adventure: ‘Putting It All out There’

A former “Dancing with the Stars” winner just announced an exciting, new project she has started. Hannah Brown, who won season 28 of “DWTS” and also starred as “The Bachelorette,” has kept quite busy since winning the mirror-ball trophy with her dance partner, Alan Bersten. She went on to join the show “Special Forces,” and made it to the end, and recently moved from Los Angeles, California, to Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to writing a best-selling book, finding love, and adopting a dog, she now has revealed a secret project that will soon officially debut.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Brown Is Starting a Podcast on SiriusXM

On June 28, Brown shared the big news via her Instagram page. “One of my biggest goals in this season of life is building real, true community,” the “Dancing with the Stars” winner explained in the caption of her Instagram post. “So this is me, putting it all out there on my new podcast, Better Tomorrow,” she revealed. The former “Bachelorette” noted the first episode will be available on July 19, and a trailer is available now. She told her fans, “I am so honored to hold this space for all of us to learn and grow together!”

In a string of Instagram Stories posted just after the news emerged, Brown admitted she was feeling a mix of emotions now that everybody knows about the podcast. “I’m obviously so excited because I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, I’ve been wanting to build the community,” she explained. She added, “I know that I enjoy it and will just get more comfortable, but whenever you start something new, it can be really scary.” The “Dancing with the Stars” champion noted she talks quite a bit about this during the first episode of the podcast, which has already been recorded, and admits, “I am scared of failure.” She also pointed out how the podcast is something new for her, so there’s a risk in trying it, and she worries about whether people will like it. Brown said she dealt with similar feelings ahead of her book release as well.

Brown Received Lots of Love From ‘DWTS’ Colleagues & Fans

According to Variety, “Better Tomorrow with Hannah Brown” will feature the “Dancing with the Stars” champion as she works to answer big life questions such as “Am I better today than I was yesterday?” and “How can I learn to be better tomorrow?” Topics featured on the lifestyle podcast will cover faith, relationships, love, and confidence, along with issues of self-care. Brown will host, and episodes will feature guests covering a wide range of genres. Listeners can expect to hear some of Brown’s celebrity friends join the podcast, along with entrepreneurs, artists, and experts on various topics.

Brown explained, “Many people have experienced with me the most vulnerable and life altering — for better or worse — moments of my life,” and this podcast will be an extension of that existing relationship. She sees the podcast as an opportunity to have “an intimate and unfiltered talk with my besties,” something she already loves to do, where she can take everybody “along for the journey as we discover the goodness of tomorrow, by sifting through the messes, and milestones, of today.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” winner’s Instagram post announcing the podcast received a lot of love. Fellow reality television entertainers such as Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, Katie Morton, Cheryl Burke, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Alix Galey congratulated Brown on the announcement, as did her fans.

“So proud of you!!! Love you sis,” gushed Lauren Alaina.

“Oh I can’t wait for this! I love you, congrats babe so proud of you,” added Peta Murgatroyd.

“Aaaaaaah!!!!!!! I’m so excited for this HB! I need this type of podcast for the point of time I’m at in my life right now,” read another comment.