DWTS Champ Is Preparing to Make a Big Move With Her Boyfriend

Season 28 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Hannah Brown is planning on packing up her Santa Monica, California digs and moving to Nashville, Tennessee.

The former “Bachelorette” star shared her plans to move across the country in an interview with TVInsider.

“I’m stepping into a new chapter of my life — I’m moving back south to Nashville. That’s been a whirlwind experience to even make that decision, but I’m super excited to get back closer to my roots in a town that has so much going for it,” she told the outlet.

Brown spent part of 2022 filming “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” in Jordan with other celebrities and athletes. The reality star was able to complete the challenges and was one of two people still standing at the end — the other was soccer star Carli Lloyd. Now, however, she’s ready for something new.

Brown didn’t further elaborate on her reasons for moving out of California, but called it an “adventure” in an interview with People magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Brown & Her Boyfriend Are Moving Together

Brown and her boyfriend Adam Woolard will soon be taking another step in their relationship together. The two have been together for more than two years, and this move to Nashville is a fairly big step.

“I’m excited. I always thought I’d live in Nashville, and Adam has lived there before. It’s three hours from home and there is a groundedness about it that I really love,” Brown, who is originally from Alabama, told People. “I’ve loved my time in LA, but we’re doing something new,” she continued.

“Everything with us has been so easy, it’s such a blessing. I think I’m more the messy one, but he just laughs about it,” she said, adding, “he’s helpful, he cleans, cooks, does everything. He checks off things I didn’t even know I wanted. And he’s my partner in everything.”

The couple hasn’t been in any kind of rush to get engaged, however.

“Of course we’ve talked about it, but I am so great where we’re at,” Brown told Us Weekly in January 2023. “I think he is too, but I do think it could be a possibility at some point. But not something that I’m rushing. It’s actually so funny [that] I was on this TV show and I was the Bachelorette. But maybe that taught me I’m just not in a rush for anything. I’m really happy with where I am at,” she explained.

Hannah Brown & Adam Woolard Redecorated Their Apartment in Mid-2022

Brown and Woolard spent some money on an apartment redesign for their space in Santa Monica. In May 2022, the couple shared photos and details of the upgraded rooms with People magazine.

“We both wanted something warm and inviting, comfortable and coastal. We wanted this apartment to feel like home for whoever walks through the front door,” Brown told the outlet. “Every seat in the apartment is cozy and the design goes perfectly with the natural environment here in Santa Monica,” she added.

Prior to moving to meeting Woolard and moving to Santa Monica, Brown moved into an apartment in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly.

