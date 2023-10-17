DWTS Judge Seems to Hint at Ballroom Romance

A “Dancing With the Stars” judge thinks celebrity couple Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold look “cute” together, further sparking dating rumors between the two.

Following the Motown Night dances during week 3 of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, Derek Hough made a remark about “Too Hot to Handle” star and the new DWTS pro dancer.

“Y’all are so cute together,” Hough told the duo. “I love the chemistry.”

Jowsey, 26, and Arnold, 18, have not confirmed if their relationship is romantic, but Hough’s sister, Julianne, tried to get to the bottom of things. In a video shared to Instagram, she flat out asked Jowsey and Arnold what their ideal date would be.

“Daytime activity, like going to the beach and doing something together instead of getting dinner and like going home,” Jowsey replied.

But Arnold said she prefers a nighttime hang-out session for her date. “Just hang out at the house, and just chill together,” she said.

Julianne concluded, “Okay, so you guys can’t go on a date together then,” which sparked a round of giggles from Arnold.

Bruno Tonioli Said Harry Jowsey Took Care of His ‘Girl’

Jowsey and Arnold’s chemistry has carried them through on DWTS. Following their foxtrot set to the Commodores’ love ballad “Easy,” Hough called the dance “beautiful.”

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli praised Jowsey for leading the dance. “The care you took of your girl was wonderful to watch,” he said of their routine.

The judges’ coupley commentary came days after a video surfaced on TikTok that showed Jowsey and Arnold working their way through a crowded lobby at the Hollywood Palladium while holding hands.

Jowsey later admitted to Page Six that the video of him and Arnold “does look pretty wild.” “We got pushed into a corner,” he explained. “We were trying to get out of this concert. But, yeah, I don’t know. We’re just focusing on the dance and just enjoying being together and if something happens, something happens.”

Harry Jowsey Said It’s Not ‘Fair’ to Focus on the Rylee Arnold Dating Rumors

Jowsey has made it clear that he wants to focus on his dance partnership with Arnold, and he noted that his partner has enough pressure as it is because she is a first-time pro dancer on the long-running TV dancing show.

“I think it’s unfair on Rylee to put, like, pressure on this when it’s her first season,” he told Page Six of the rampant romance rumors. But he added another teaser: “And, you know, whatever’s going on behind the scenes is gonna go on behind the scenes,” he said.

Jowsey made a similar statement to People magazine as he called the speculation about him and the teen dancer a “little bit unfair.” “She’s so green to this whole world and everyone having an opinion, and stuff like that,” he said. “We’re trying our best to focus on the dance, and whatever happens, happens. We’re just enjoying being together.”

Jowsey told Entertainment Tonight that fans love seeing him with Arnold because they have “so much fun together.” He also teased that they like to fuel the excitement with frequent social media posts.

“We enjoy being with each other and I don’t know like it just flows,” he said. “It’s so organic and it feels so good, and, like, I don’t even care what we post, but we just love posting so much and we love getting everyone hyped up and I think it’s working.”

He also told the outlet, “We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other, so it’s been great.”

“We want to keep the mystery in it,” Jowsey added.

READ NEXT: Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Photo With His Dad & Son