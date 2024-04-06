DWTS Fans Have a Change of Heart About Controversial Season 32 Star

Following the “Dancing With the Stars” Live Tour, many fans of the show have changed their tune about season 32 competitor, Harry Jowsey.

The comments about Jowsey came amid pro Rylee Arnold’s comments about her season 32 partner.

“Truly so proud of @harryjowsey ache killed it on tour and always put a smile on my face! He is the most caring and selfless person I know and I’m truly so grateful he’s part of my life now and that I got to experience tour with him,” Arnold captioned a post on her Instagram Stories following the end of the DWTS Live Tour.

“He is SO talented and truly changed so many lives while we were on the road! Love you Harry thank you for all the things you do,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

DWTS Fans Were Impressed With Harry Jowsey on Tour

When Jowsey was first announced as being part of the 2024 tour, some fans were disappointed, mainly because of his lack of dance talent on the show. However, after his participation, many fans felt differently about him.

“I gotta give Harry something I’ve given him very little of: credit. When he joined the tour, I very derisively said ‘it’s going to be a long five weeks.’ But in a quasi cohosting role, he shined. He was funny, warm and engaging, and unafraid to make himself the butt of the joke. The pros all seemed to really like him too. He was fun,” one person wrote.

“I actually feel kind of sad for him and I say this because I’m the same kind of person as he is – I think something that is so normal for other people (like having good friends and feeling connected to people the way he has on tour) is a really big moment and feeling for people like Harry. He clearly has some trauma in his life which has led him to act a certain way previously,” someone else added.

“I think DWTS kind of gave Harry more of a purpose than his typical ‘jobs.’ Maybe he is bit of a chameleon, but I also think he has dealt with some past trauma that has led him to that,” a third Redditor said.

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Shared 1 of Their Signature Dance Moves on TikTok

Before officially saying adieu to the tour, Jowsey and Arnold got together to dance a section of one of their most notable routines.

“Had to hit it one last time,” Jowsey captioned a TikTok, adding two crying emoji.

Fans quickly filled up the comments section expressing sadness over Jowsey and Arnold parting ways post-tour. The two spent a great deal of time together while competing on season 32 and that friendship has remained strong ever since.

The two were apart for a few weeks while Arnold was on tour, but they were both really happy to be reunited when Jowsey joined up with the rest of the cast for a couple of appearances. Now, Arnold will be back in Utah with her family while Jowsey fulfills other obligations he has lined up.

The two will likely reunite in the not-so-distant future, however.

