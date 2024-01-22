DWTS Season 32 Alum Calls Pro ‘Incredible’ as Romance Rumors Continue

Romance rumors surrounding “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Harry Jowsey, 26, and his ballroom pro parter, Rylee Arnold, 18, have settled a bit since the season 32 finale.

With the two set to be together for a few tour dates on the show’s live tour, some fans are curious about the status of their relationship. For the time being, the two are just really good friends.

“Oh, Rylee’s everything. She’s such a sweetheart. She made me learn a lot about myself. Just how she carries and her maturity and her morals and everything like that,” Jowsey told ET.

“She’s everything; she’s such a special human. I can’t believe I got to spend all of that time with her, and now I get to hang with her again. I have so much love for her, she’s incredible,” he added.

Jowsey has a reputation of being a reality television show bad boy and was one of a couple of Netflix stars to ever appear on “Dancing With the Stars.” Rumors that he and Arnold were more than friends lasted throughout the season and their close relationship didn’t help set the record straight.

Additionally, the two haven’t ever denied that they weren’t toeing the line of a romance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harry Jowsey Spent Thanksgiving With Rylee Arnold & Her Family

To add fuel to the dating rumors, Arnold invited Jowsey to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with her and her family in Malibu, California. The gathering seemed rather platonic, given that Jowsey, who is from Australia, was in California and didn’t have anyone to celebrate the American holiday.

“Harry didn’t have any plans for Thanksgiving,” Arnold said on the “Lightweights Podcast.”

“My family always goes all out for Thanksgiving. All the dinner, all the games. So, I was like, ‘Harry’s got to join. He’s got to have a Thanksgiving this year.’ So, he came along,” she added.

In his interview with ET, Jowsey mentioned how he felt spending the day with the Arnolds.

“I had the biggest imposter syndrome. I was so like, ‘I’m out of place. I’m such a naughty boy, I shouldn’t be here,'” he explained.

Rylee Arnold Admitted to Thinking That Harry Jowsey Is ‘Gorgeous’

Although Arnold and Jowsey have maintained that they are simply close friends, there does seem to be some attraction there — at least on Arnold’s side.

“When he first came in, I was like, ‘you are gorgeous.’ I was literally, like, shaking,” Arnold said on the December 12, 2023, episode of “The Weekly Trash” podcast. When she was asked if she’d ever date Jowsey, Arnold got giddy and responded, “I don’t know.” As for whether or not her parents would approve of her dating the “Too Hot to Handle” star, Arnold responded, “probably! They love Harry!”

Meanwhile, in his more recent interview with ET, Jowsey also seemed to be leaving the door to a real romance with Arnold open.

“Who knows what could happen. [Leave] a little bit of hope,” he said.

