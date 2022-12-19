Hayley Erbert Involved in an Accident

Hayley Erbert was involved in an accident.

On December 18, 2022, the “Dancing With the Stars” troupe member shared a photo of herself lying down with her two dogs with the caption “healing cuddles” and a white heart emoji. The side of her forehead appeared to have cuts and bruises, though Erbert didn’t disclose what had happened to her at the time of the post.

The next day, Erbert took to her Instagram Stories again, this time to confirm that she had been in an accident, though she didn’t share any additional details with fans.

Erbert Said She Will Share More About What Happened to Her ‘Soon’

Erbert had been receiving messages from people wishing her a speedy recovery and some others from fans asking her what happened, which caused her to address her injury on social media.

“Thank you all for the love last night I don’t want to leave anyone hanging so long story short, I was in an accident but I am Okay! Will explain more in detail soon XO,” she wrote. It’s unclear if Erbert was in a car accident, something during a dance rehearsal, or something else.

This accident comes several weeks after Erbert hurt her shoulder while rehearsing for a dance with her fiance, Derek Hough, ahead of the season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” finale.

“We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder. We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in this moment, we thought it best to dance another day,” Hough said in an Instagram video at the time.

Erbert was set to get an MRI but didn’t provide any additional updates about that particular injury. She did have to sit out the DWTS finale, however.

Erbert & Hough Are Planning to Get Married Soon

Shortly after Erbert and Hough got engaged in June 2022, Erbert told People magazine that she and Hough were planning to get married relatively soon.

“I don’t think either of us want a super-long engagement. I just don’t think it fully makes sense,” Erbert told the outlet, adding, “We waited to get engaged, it’s like we’re just ready for that next chapter of our lives.”

At the time, Erbert was already thinking ahead to wedding planning.

“Finding the venue and obviously the invites and just every little detail seems daunting a little bit,” she said. “But luckily we’ll have lots of friends and a wedding planner and all sort of help.”

It’s unknown if any of Erbert’s recent injuries have kept her from wedding planning or prolonged anything on the wedding front. She and Hough have not shared their wedding date, but based on what they’ve said, they will likely be tying the knot sometime in 2023.

