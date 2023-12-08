Hayley Erbert’s Mom Shares Significant Update Amid Life-Threatening Condition

Hayley Erbert’s mom has shared a very significant update after Erbert was rushed to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

“Thank you all for reaching out with so many calls, messages, and texts. Hayley is so blessed and we can feel the outpouring of love. I’m so sorry I haven’t responded. Please know I am reading every message but need to keep my focus on my daughter’s healing,” Debbie Schwartz captioned an Instagram post on December 7, 2023.

“We are asking that you continue to pray because it’s working! She started talking to us mid-day and I don’t think I have ever been more relieved in my life. She’s a strong and mighty little thing and she’s got this. Please keep Derek in your prayers as well. His heart is hurting so much,” she added.

Erbert underwent a craniectomy after doctors diagnosed her with a cranial hematoma. According to her husband, “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough, Erbert is in stable condition.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Erbert’s Condition Is Serious & Recovery Can Take Months

According to the Mayo Clinic, patients who require craniectomy have “large” hematomas. The surgery involves opening the skull to “remove the blood.”

Patients who undergo the procedure usually have a long road to recovery.

“Recovery after an intracranial hematoma can take a long time, and you might not recover completely. The greatest period of recovery is up to three months after the injury, usually with lesser improvement after that. If you continue to have neurological problems after treatment, you might need occupational and physical therapy,” the Mayo Clinic confirms.

Erbert was on tour with her husband for their Symphony of Dance show, which has shows scheduled through the end of December 2023. It’s unknown if the tour will continue as planned or if the remainder of the shows will be canceled.

Fans Reacted to Hayley Erbert’s Mom’s Post

Friends and fans of Erbert have been extremely worried about her and about Hough after he shared the scary news on social media. Many were relieved to hear that Erbert has made some progress following surgery.

“She’s a warrior!! Sending you all my love & prayers,” wrote Mark Ballas’ wife, BC Jean.

“I’m so sorry to hear about your sweet girl!! My heart is with you and we are praying for her!!” said Lindsay Arnold’s mom, Mindy Arnold.

“I have been praying for her and Derek all day. I’m so glad to see an update on her. Continuing to pray for her, and the family. Please keep us updated,” a third comment read.

“Oh Debbie It has been heart wrenching since I saw Dereks post and Ive been praying all day and now I have tears of joy right now knowing your beautiful girl is healing and it’s so reassuring that she woke and talked. She is a strong beautiful soul and I will continue to pray that God restores Hayley to full health in Jesus name Amen,” a fourth Instagram user added.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Pro Set to Return to Work Following Husband’s Death