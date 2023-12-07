Hayley Erbert Hospitalized, Derek Hough Asks for ‘Prayers & Positivity’

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough is asking fans for their support amid a scary incident involving his wife, Hayley Erbert. On December 7, Hough took to his Instagram page to let everybody know of the frightening situation as he asked for support. He revealed Erbert had been rushed to the hospital, underwent emergency surgery, and was in “stable condition.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Erbert Experienced a ‘Cranial Hematoma’

Hough’s Instagram post included just a slide of text explaining what had happened.

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” he explained.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge continued, “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, an intracranial hematoma is a “collection of blood within the skull. It’s usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain.”

Falls and car accidents are frequent catalysts for these types of injuries. Mayo Clinic noted, “An intracranial hematoma is potentially life-threatening. It usually requires immediate treatment. This might include surgery to remove the blood.”

While symptoms can occur right after someone experiences a head injury, Mayo Clinic shared that is not always the case. Sometimes, symptoms do not appear for weeks until the pressure on the patient’s brain increases too much. Once that happens, one might experience drowsiness, confusion, headaches, dizziness, and other similar signs of trouble.

Hough shared with “Dancing with the Stars” fans that Erbert “is in stable condition.” He also thanked both the first responders and medical professionals at the hospital who have been taking care of her.

“I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time,” Hough wrote at the end of his caption.

Derek Hough Was Immediately Flooded With Support

Colleagues and fans flooded the comments section of Hough’s post. Some of his former “Dancing with the Stars” partners sent their prayers, including Amy Purdy, Ricki Lake, and Maria Menounos.

Xochitl Gomez, Mira Sorvino, Lele Pons, and Ariana Madix, season 32 contestants, all quickly posted comments too. Hough’s “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues quickly stepped up too. Comments poured in on Hough’s post from Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Carrie Ann Inaba, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Pasha Pashkov, Koko Iwasaki, Keo Motsepe, Allison Holker, and Ezra Sosa.

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestants joined in on the support, with Ginger Zee, Shangela, Sherri Shepherd, Christie Brinkley, and Danica McKellar among those sending their love.

Singer Meaghan Trainor commented, “I was in DC last night. The show was absolutely amazing… Hayley was fabulous… I am so sorry this happened.” Trainor added, “We were sad to not see her at the end of the show. I had a feeling something happened… Many prayers and sending love.”

A fan shared, “I’m so sorry. We just saw your show in boston and it was so amazing. My thoughts go out to Haley for a quick recovery.”

“So scary! Glad she was able to get quick medical care! Thinking positive thoughts and a quick recovery,” another fan wrote.

Brooks Laich, who was married to Hough’s sister Julianne and was a groomsman in the couple’s wedding, added a note too. “Sending all my love to you both for a full and speedy recovery!”

Additional information regarding Erbert’s condition and what may happen with the remaining dates for the couple’s “A Symphony of Dance” tour will be provided as they become available.