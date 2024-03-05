Hayley Erbert Makes First Public Appearance Following Health Emergency

Hayley Erbert has made her first official public appearance since undergoing brain surgery in December 2023.

Erbert, along with her husband, “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough, stepped out to support Julianne Hough for the grand opening of KINRGY in West Hollywood on March 2, 2024.

“What an incredible night celebrating the most amazing team and hard work we put in to the launch. I can’t wait for you all to come take class with our astonishing Guides. You are in for a real treat,” Julianne Hough captioned a video compilation of the event on her Instagram feed.

KINRGY is a dance and fitness platform “that powers your mind, body and energy through practices inspired by the natural elements – Earth, Fire, Water, Air,” according to the company’s official website.

Erbert wore a black slacks with a black suit coat over a fitted top. She paired the look with some earrings and a handbag.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Erbert Cut Her Hair Short & Rocked it at Julianne Hough’s Event

Erbert has sported long, dark hair for quite a few years. However, after undergoing emergency surgery for an intracranial hematoma followed by a

“To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days — emotionally and physically sometimes — but I’m doing so much better every single day. Truly there is so much progress every day and I’m so grateful for that,” she said in an Instagram video, showing off her short hair for the first time.

“A new haircut, a new scar,” Erbert said in the video. “A new sac of fluid on the side of my face, which is supposed to eventually go away,” she continued, adding, “I also got a new skull, but also a new outlook on life. Life is so precious. Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close cause you never know what could happen.”

Friends & Fans Congratulated Julianne Hough on Her New Venture

KINRGY has been a passion project that’s been a long-time coming for Julianne Hough.

“We live in a fast-paced, ever-changing world that often feels overwhelming and stressful. Utilizing KINRGY practices will bring you back into balance and stability (inspired by Earth), re-ignite your passions and drive (inspired by Fire), unlock your creativity and flow (inspired by Water), and create clarity and limitless possibilities (inspired by Air),” reads the company’s website. Those who are interested in KINRGY can sign up to take classes directly on the company’s website.

Friends and fans are very excited for Julianne Hough’s new platform and showed her support in the comments section of her Instagram video.

“So proud of you .. this is amazing,” wrote Allison Holker, who was previously a ballroom pro on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“So excited about this Jules I can’t wait to go,” read a comment from DWTS alum Amy Purdy.

“Congratulations!!! You deserve it all,” another Instagram user said.

“This is so awesome! Congratulations! Please bring it to PHX too,” someone else commented.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Pro Reveals Reason Behind Surprising Divorce