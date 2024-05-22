Arrests Made in DWTS Alum’s Hollywood Assault

Authorities have made significant progress in a criminal case involving a “Dancing with the Stars” alum. A December 31, 2023 incident involving DWTS veteran Ian Ziering prompted an investigation. Police arrested two suspects in relation to the incident.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Arrested 2 Suspects on May 21

According to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department, posted on X (formerly Twitter), two arrests were made on May 21.

The release revealed that warrants were served around 6:00 a.m. on May 21 at two residences. Two suspects were taken into custody.

The news release identified the suspects as Angie Teresa Guizar, 40, and Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 20.

Authorities booked Hernandez on a charge of felony vandalism, the LAPD release stated, and his bail is $50,000. Police booked Guizar on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, with bail set at $30,000.

The news release indicated that the District Attorney’s office will look at the case and decide whether to move forward with it. The LAPD is asking for those with additional information to contact them.

The incident with Ziering happened about 3:00 p.m. on December 31. As the “Dancing with the Stars” alum and his daughter were in a car on Hollywood Boulevard, members of a “minibike gang” were around Ziering’s car at a stop light.

Ziering got out of the car, and he and one of the minibike riders got into a physical altercation. The two threw punches at one another, and other minibike riders jumped into the situation.

One person swung an object at Ziering, and others vandalized his vehicle. The LAPD noted the various videos taken of the incident and posted on social media and by media outlets were “crucial to the investigation.”

The DWTS Shared His Take on the ‘Alarming Incident’

Luckily, neither Ziering nor his daughter received any injuries. The day after the incident, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum posted about it on his Instagram page.

Ziering explained, “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor further explained, “In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

As ET Online noted, the LAPD news release did not name Ziering as the victim. However, the details shared in the statement aligned with the videos and details that emerged after the Hollywood Boulevard incident.

As of this writing, Ziering has not publicly addressed the news of the arrests.

In the Instagram statement he posted the day after the altercation, Ziering noted he was “deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”

He added, “I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

He thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted the “strength and unity of our community” in his Instagram post as well.