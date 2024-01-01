Actor Ian Ziering’s Daughter Shown Crying in Biker Fight Video

“Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Ian Ziering was attacked by a group of bikers on New Year’s Eve in a viral video that was obtained by TMZ. His 12-year-old daughter watched the street fight go down.

The Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA-TV that officers responded to “reports of a fight” in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at around 3 p.m.

According to KTLA, a group of bikers “were driving recklessly in the area,” per police. Heavy has contacted the LAPD public affairs office for additional details. TMZ obtained two videos; the first shows the street brawl between Ziering and the bikers; the second shows the actor consoling his young daughter, who was at the scene. You can watch both videos later in this story.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Viral Video Shows Ian Ziering in a Street Fight With a Group of Bikers

#WATCH : Actor Ian Ziering takes on multiple bikers by himself in Los Angeles in what appears to be a road rage incident. The 59 year old actor eventually made it to the other side of the road, causing the bikers to give up.pic.twitter.com/HkyxzCJlTH — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) January 1, 2024

TMZ reported that the suspects were riding “motorized mini bikes” and were “weaving in and out of traffic,” and Ziering’s vehicle may have been hit before the brawl ignited.

The video shows the group of bikers stop in front of Ziering’s car. Ziering, 59, appears to take a swing at them before multiple bikers surround him and start pummeling him and then chasing him across the street, where they grab at him and take another swing at him. He eventually runs away from them. It’s not clear whether the bikers knew who Ziering was.

TMZ described what happened as a “beatdown,” reporting that it ended when Ziering and the bikers drove off and went their separate ways.

TMZ reported that a police report lists Ziering as a victim but no arrests have been made. Fox News reported that Ziering was able to get away by running down the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ian Ziering’s ‘Crying’ Daughter Was at the Scene

Ian Ziering Comforted His Daughter After Freaky Attack in Hollywood | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/Q7tO4eSwY9 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 1, 2024

TMZ later reported that Ziering’s 12-year-old daughter Mia was at the scene and witnessed the attack, which did not leave the actor injured.

“Ian runs across the boulevard to his 12-year-old daughter, Mia, who is clearly upset and crying,” the entertainment site reported.

According to TMZ, the bikers might have “clipped” Ziering’s vehicle, leading to the fight.

Ziering has two daughters with his ex-wife Erin Ludwig, Page Six reported, but only Mia appeared to be at the scene. They were married for nine years, according to Page Six.

In 2020, Ziering wrote about Mia in his first blog for People Magazine. In that blog post, Ziering wrote:

I was in awe when Mia began to emerge. No matter what you have seen before — whether in biology class or National Geographic — nothing can prepare you for looking at your own child for the first time. The doctor put Mia right onto Erin’s chest, where her first cry was quickly soothed by her mother’s embrace. I’ve seen some incredible things in my life, but nothing compared to seeing this.

He added: “Mia was named after my mother Mickie. It’s a tradition in my family to name children after the loved ones that are no longer with us.”

READ NEXT: Wisconsin University Chancellor Accused of Starring in Online Porn Videos.