DWTS Champ Reunites With Pro Partner After Wife Announces Separation

Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” winner Iman Shumpert spent some time with his pro partner and friend, Daniella Karagach, and her family just days after his wife, Teyana Taylor, confirmed that their marriage was over.

“Uncle Shump,” Karagach captioned an Instagram post in September 2023, adding a white heart emoji. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro included a few videos of Shumpert interacting with Karagach and Pasha Pashkov’s daughter, Nikita, who was born in May 2023.

In one video, Shumpert appears to be arriving at the family’s home and Karagach tells him that baby Nikita may be “a little grumpy” as she hands the baby to him. Shumpert engaged with the little one right away, carefully taking her in his arms. “Did they keep you up for me?” he asks Nikita.

“Who’s that?” Karagach says to her baby as she checked out Shumpert.

Fans Seem to Adore the Friendship That Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach Have Built

Shumpert and Karagach built a beautiful friendship while getting to know one another on “Dancing With the Stars.” They have remained very close friends and have been seen together, along with Karagach’s husband, many times since their season ended.

After Karagach shared the post of Shumpert with baby Nikita, fans took to the comments section to show their love and support of this ongoing friendship.

“The best partnership and champs to come out of DWTS. Shump is family atp. so cute,” one person wrote.

“Idk why but Uncle Shump has me in my feelings. He’s so sweet,” someone else said.

“You two are my favorite duo ever to be on DWTS! And I love the friendship you still have. It’s truly heartwarming and so special,” a third Instagram user added.

“Aww. He loves babies. I still remember your season and the amazing dances you 2 did,” read a fourth comment.

“Who would’ve known that this dance show DWTS, would create such beautiful friendships,” a fifth social media user weighed in.

Teyana Taylor Announced Her Separation From Iman Shumpert in a Candid Instagram Caption

On September 17, 2023, Taylor took to Instagram to share that she and Shumpert had separated after eight years of marriage.

“In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” Taylor wrote.

“To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” she added.

According to People magazine, Taylor and Shumpert first crossed paths at a party in 2011 but she was in a relationship at the time. The two would reconnect in 2013 and their friendship blossomed into a relationship.

Shumpert had not publicly commented on his split from Taylor at the time of publication. The two are co-parenting their two daughters, Junie and Rue Rose.

