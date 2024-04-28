Fan Wonders if Daughter of Season 32 Cast Member Has Died

The daughter of “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 guest judge Michael Strahan was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor, in October 2023.

Isabella Strahan, 19, underwent emergency surgery and has been receiving chemotherapy treatments since earlier this year. Over the past few weeks, she’s been in and out of the hospital with sickness, fevers, and other complications.

Isabella Strahan has been documenting her cancer journey in a series of YouTube videos. However, after not hearing from her on social media for a couple of days, one fan asked if she was alive. The teen took to TikTok to share a video to let everyone know that she was indeed still alive.

Here’s what you need to know:

Isabella Strahan Appeared Happy in the Video

Isabella Strahan is doing her best to stay positive throughout her treatment. A big part of that has been her dedication to social media and posting videos — even when she’s not feeling her best.

In typical Isabella Strahan fashion, she made a fun video to respond to the fan who asked if she was still “alive.” The teen danced to “Get it Sexxy” by Sexxy Red, letting everyone know that she was doing okay. She flashed the camera a big smile before she stopped recording.

Comments came rolling in, with some fans unable to believe that someone asked such a straight forward question.

“That is a WILD comment bro,” one comment read.

“Better than ever,” another TikTok user wrote.

“Not going anywhere,” Isabella Strahan responded.

“Thanks for the update … i was worried,” someone else said.

Isabella Strahan replied, “me too.”

Other people wrote uplifting, positive comments as Isabella Strahan continues to fight on.

“Keep fighting!! We are here to watch you beat this,” one person said.

“You a such a bright light! Keep fighting and don’t give up. You are almost there. Praying for you!!!!!” someone else added.

Isabella Strahan Had Surgery in Early April

Play

On April 12, Isabella Strahan said that she was back in the hospital following her third craniotomy.

“It’s not as bad as the first time but I’m really in pain. They do give me pain medicine…they don’t work that well on me. So I’m in a lot of pain. My head really really hurts right now. Not gonna lie, I’ve been crying a lot. I’m in a lot of pain. It’s not as bad as last time… my face isn’t as puffy but it literally hurts to do anything,” she said in a YouTube video.

“I’ve had this one before. They stuck a needle in three spots and drain fluid and I was completely awake for this. My first completely awake surgery,” she explained.

She also said that her doctors are delaying her next round of chemotherapy due to the craniotomy. She is expected to start up her treatment again in May.

The whole Strahan family has a positive outlook on Isabella Strahan’s cancer.

“I literally think that, in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world, because I’ve got an amazing daughter. I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this,” her dad said on “Good Morning America” in January.

READ NEXT: Retired DWTS Pro Says Ballroom Snub Was a ‘Stab in the Heart’