Retired DWTS Pro Says Ballroom Snub Was a ‘Stab in the Heart’

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke is opening up about her retirement from the show. On the April 16 episode of the “Amy and T.J. Podcast,” Burke also talked about the tribute dance to former head judge Len Goodman that aired during season 32 — and why she wasn’t involved.

“I would assume that some people may not be happy with my podcast that I have,” Burke said. She started her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast after leaving the show.

“First of all, I found out when everyone else found out and that was just such a stab in the heart like for me. It was like I just couldn’t believe that I wasn’t included in just something so special. Like, regardless, if you want to look up OG in the dictionary, regardless. Like, I should have been there like we all know this. [And I at] least have been in the audience maybe, you know. But clearly that wasn’t the case,” she explained.

“And I wanted to be clear with everybody before rumors started happening and before it just escalated with like oh, I chose not to be there. That’s just not the case,” she added. Burke said that the decision not to include her was undoubtedly “intentional.”

Burke retired from DWTS after season 31. Goodman died on April 22, 2023, from bone cancer. He was 78-years-old.

Fans Reacted to Cheryl Burke’s Take on a Reddit Thread

Several “Dancing With the Stars” pros, including OGs who are no longer on the show, teamed up for a beautiful tribute dance in October 2023. The Waltz, which was choreographed by Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, was easily one of the most emotional dances on the show.

Many fans found it curious that Burke didn’t participate, given that she’d been on the show for several years. However, Burke has talked about the apparent snub quite a few times now. And the overall consensus from fans is that she needs to move on.

“Cheryl should have been at the tribute 100% but it’s been over 6 months if not longer since it was performed? You said your piece, now heal. It’s not just vitriolic at this point, it’s very unhealthy,” one person wrote.

“I understand she’s upset and finds it disrespectful but like it’s time to move on, it’s been high time for a bit but I don’t think she will move on for a while. She continues to do this podcast that’s burnt bridges too like you’re only digging the hole deeper. I feel bad a bit but like Cheryl come on,” someone else added.

“Insane how Cheryl and Sharna have made this such a big deal they weren’t there yet there’s the pros like Lindsey, Witney and Keo who also weren’t in it yet they just gave nothing but lots of love and praise for the tribute. Like seriously. It’s over and move on Cheryl,” a third comment read.

Cheryl Burke Posted Her Own Tribute to Len Goodman

Burke posted an emotional Instagram video as a tribute of her own.

“Even though I’m not gonna be in the ballroom tonight, I still want to be able to express how much Len Goodman meant to me, and the influence he had on my competitive career back even before ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” Burke said.

“There are not enough words to actually describe how much he really made an impact on my life,” she continued.

“Mr. Len Goodman, thank you for being the face of ballroom dancing and always standing by what was right no matter what. You are such a big reason behind why ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is such a massive hit,” she added.

