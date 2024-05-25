Daughter of DWTS Cast Member Shares New Struggle in Cancer Battle

The daughter of a former “Dancing with the Stars” guest judge is opening up about a new challenge she is experiencing with her cancer treatments. One of Michael Strahan’s twin daughters, Isabella Strahan, revealed in January she had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

As Isabella and Michael shared on “Good Morning America,” doctors found a 4-centimeter tumor in the back of her brain. Doctors determined it was a medulloblastoma in her cerebellum, and as People noted, she has gone through radiation, two surgeries, and several rounds of chemotherapy since her diagnosis.

In a new YouTube video, Isabella revealed she has been dealing with memory loss as a result of medications she is on to help get her through the chemotherapy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Isabella Strahan Has Memory Problems Due to Medications She Needed During Chemotherapy

In a YouTube video that Isabella posted on May 21, she shared some glimpses of her third round of chemotherapy. During the video, she mentioned a sandwich she received but didn’t remember ordering.

Isabella also mentioned she didn’t remember anything about the middle day of her treatments.

The next day, on May 22, Isabella was home and recorded another video. “The hospital — I don’t remember Tuesday,” she noted.

She explained that happened because she was given a drug to help protect her hearing during chemotherapy, and because she reacted to that drug, she was also given Ativan.

“This happened last time too. I can’t remember a single thing about that day,” Isabella explained.

She Is Hoping to Be Done With Chemotherapy Soon

Play

Isabella also mentioned changes in her appetite over the past few weeks, which she found “annoying.” In addition, she shared, “I got this medication that makes me rigor, which is, like, shake extremely and cold.”

In the update Isabella posted from home, she mentioned she still had one more round of chemotherapy to do. After the fourth round, she would hopefully be done.

During her time recovering after the most recent round of chemotherapy, Isabella admitted she was bored, but not feeling much pain.

She’s eager to have the fourth round of chemo behind her, but she admitted she’s “kind of scared” too.

“How am I going to go back to normal life, cuz I always feel like there’s always going to be another treatment or something I have to do,” Isabella explained.

Fans Continue to Pray for Isabella

Despite having cancer and the difficult treatments and side effects that go along with it, Isabella seems to have her sense of humor still. On May 20, Michael shared a video on his Instagram page that prompted a funny comment from her.

“These three are amazing but who is my favorite 🤔? LOL ❤️❤️,” the “Dancing with the Stars” guest judge wrote in the caption.

The video showed Isabella, her twin sister Sophia, and the family dog together. Michael used a sound that included, “So, this is what love looks like,” and the girls giggled.

Isabella replied, “I’m your favorite don’t lie.”

His fans were thrilled to see Isabella smiling and seemingly doing well.

“It’s good seeing your daughter doing well, my wife and I call out her name every day for total healing,” one fan commented.

Another added, “I’m so glad Isabella is happy 😊 that’s helps with her healing.❤️🙏”

A third supporter added, “It’s such joy to see Isabella’s smile.”