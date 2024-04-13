DWTS Cast Member’s Daughter Cries Amid Cancer Battle Setback

The daughter of a former “Dancing with the Stars” guest judge shared a difficult update on her ongoing health struggles. Isabella Strahan, one of Michael Strahan’s twin daughters, has been going through treatments for cancer.

Isabella and Michael appeared on “Good Morning America” in January to reveal she had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Ever since then, she has shared regular updates on how her treatments have been going. Her latest update revealed a discouraging setback.

Here’s what you need to know:

Isabella Strahan Needed a 3rd Brain Surgery

On April 12, Isabella shared an update via her YouTube channel. She titled the new video “Ups and Downs” and noted it was her 19th upload in sharing her experience with cancer.

The 19-year-old shared she had to go through a third craniotomy. The procedure came after she developed a fever. “It’s not as bad as the first time but I’m really in pain,” Isabella acknowledged.

Isabella received pain medicine to help, but she noted the medications often don’t work very well on her. “So I’m in a lot of pain,” she said just before starting to cry.

“My head really, really hurts right now. Not gonna lie, I’ve been crying a lot,” Isabella shared. She continued, “I’m in a lot of pain.”

Isabella felt her face was less puffy and the pain wasn’t “as bad” as when she’d gone through the procedure before. Even so, she admitted, “It literally hurts to do anything.”

Strahan’s Journey Has Been Difficult, but She Remains Optimistic

Before doing the craniotomy, the doctors tried another route. She had an IV of antibiotics and an MRI, which led to a “little procedure.” Doctors tried to drain excess fluid via needles in three spots.

Isabella was awake throughout the procedure. She got emotional at one point as she explained she hadn’t needed an IV for quite a while. She was disappointed she was facing a fresh round of difficulties.

Sadly, that procedure wasn’t enough to prevent the need for the craniotomy. TMZ noted this third craniotomy came just a month after her second one.

She shared she was “feeling better” after it. However, she was still struggling emotionally.

“There’s ups and downs to this because I was eating so much a week ago and now I can’t eat anything. I’m in a down right now.”

Isabella was hospitalized for a week before being discharged. Unfortunately, she soon started to experience shortness of breath. Two days after her discharge, Isabella needed to return to the hospital.

Luckily, her readmittance to the hospital was quite short. “I was out that night, don’t worry,” Isabella explained.

The unfortunate news was that the situation led to a change in her chemotherapy treatment schedule. She has to wait a month to get going with them again.

The upcoming round of chemotherapy would be her second to last if things were to go according to plan.

“I’ll be done a little later than I wanted to, but oh well,” Isabella noted. On the upside, she shared, “I’m home.”

She admitted, “I was just bawling my eyes out because it’s just so disappointing when you’re like, ‘Yes! I can finish by May!’ And then everything changes because of a stupid head infection.”