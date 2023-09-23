DWTS Alum Ties the Knot in Secret Wedding: ‘All In’

Season 17 “Dancing With the Stars” semifinalist Jack Osbourne is married. On September 21, 2023, Osbourne shared a photo of himself and his longtime girlfriend, Aree Gearheart, in their wedding attire.

“Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. All in,” he captioned the Instagram post. Gearheart shared the same photo on her own Instagram feed.

“Snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever,” she captioned her post.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple wed in a “secret ceremony” earlier in September 2023. Osbourne and Gearheart welcomed daughter, Maple, in 2022.

“My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07pm. new level of love unlocked,” Gearheart captioned an Instagram post on July 27, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jack Osbourne’s Sister, Kelly Osbourne, Is Excited to Officially Be ‘Sisters’ With Aree Gearheart

Gearheart and Osbourne posed in tall grass for one of their wedding photos. The bride wore a simple, A-line white dress and the groom chose a mauve suit.

Shortly after Gearheart shared the wedding photo, Osbourne’s sister, Kelly Osbourne (who also competed on “Dancing With the Stars”), posted a comment.

“Well well well MRS OSBOURNE!!!!!! I’m so happy that it’s official… we are sisters!!!!!!!” she wrote.

Dozens of comments amassed on both Instagram feeds, with friends and fans congratulating the newlyweds.

“OMG! Congrats to the both of you,” read a comment from former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke, who competed alongside Osbourne on season 17 — they finished the season in third place.

“Wait a minute where was my invitation! I could have took the photos for you or through the rose pedals!!! Haha love y’all so much congrats,” a friend of the couple wrote.

“Congratulations Jack!!! She’s so beautiful! Much love and happiness to you both,” someone else added.

Many Osbourne fans thought that he and Gearheart were already married, so the announcement came as quite a surprise.

Jack Osbourne Proposed to Aree Gearheart in 2021

Osbourne and Gearheart have been dating since 2019, according to People magazine. Osbourne proposed to her on December 30, 2021.

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now,” he captioned an Instagram post at the time.

In the engagement photo, Gearheart cozied up to her fiance as they stood in the snow. She placed her left hand on his chest, showing off her new diamond ring.

Osbourne was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 until they split in May 2018. “Jack and Lisa are both doing well, getting along great as friends, and are still very much involved as a family with the kids,” a source told People magazine after the two finalized their divorce.

Osbourne and Stelly share three children together; Pearl, Andy, and Minnie.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro’s Partner Speaks Out After Shocking Production Move