DWTS Pro’s Partner Speaks Out After Shocking Production Move

The partner of a popular “Dancing With the Stars” pro is speaking out after learning that she wasn’t asked to join season 32.

While promoting the new season of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” Brian Austin Green shared a bit about Sharna Burgess not being a part of the show in 2023.

“She’s doing great. Sharna’s awesome. But it’s a difficult situation. There’s obviously just sort of ego challenges and things not working out the way you would like them to and all of that, but she’s a strong person,” he told ET.

“I feel like the universe puts challenges in front of you to force you to have to deal with things that maybe you haven’t dealt with on your own. And then you’re kind of put in a situation here, it’s like — whether you want to or not — you have to deal with these things,” he continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sharna Burgess Was Shocked That She Wasn’t Asked Back

Burgess decided to sit out season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” because her baby was just two-months-old at the time and she wanted to be at home with him. However, she’s been excited to get back in the ballroom this year and was totally bummed it didn’t happen.

On the September 12, 2023, episode of the new podcast “Old-ish,” Burgess shared that the decision not to return to “Dancing With the Stars” wasn’t her own.

“It’s known now. The cast has been leaked. But, I wasn’t asked back to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this year, which was definitely a huge shock to me,” she said.

“I did drop in and let them know that I’d like to be back next season, or this season… and then, it got to the week of everyone getting their phone calls. And I know when everyone got their phone calls, ’cause we’re all talking. They say don’t tell anyone, but everyone tells each other in the cast,” she continued.

“And I realized when those spots were all filled and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I didn’t get the call,’” she explained.

Sharna Burgess Isn’t Sure If She Will Ever Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Over the summer, Burgess was in Australia to judge the country’s version of “Dancing With the Stars,” which she promoted on social media.

In July 2023, the official Instagram account for DWTS Australia shared some pictures of Burgess doing a dance routine on the show. “And this is why our girl @sharnaburgess is a judge,” the caption read. It was posts like this that led most fans to assume that Burgess was back in shape after giving birth and that she was ready to take on the challenge of a new season as a ballroom pro.

Now, Burgess has no idea what the future holds.

“I don’t know if that means I’ll ever get to do it again. And to be feeling that uncertainty of, ‘Wow. Is that part of my journey over now’?” Burgess said on the “Old-ish” podcast.

“Where does it go from here?” she wondered. “I’m excited about having the space to create other things again and I know the universe has done this for a reason, created this space for me to be able to focus on the next thing. But it feels really sad,” she added.

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on September 26, 2023, on ABC and on Disney+.

