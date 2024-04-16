DWTS Alum’s Daughter Heads to Prom Years After Nearly Dying in Freak Accident

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum was a proud mom as she sent her eldest daughter to prom seven years after a tragic accident nearly took her life.

On April 14, DWTS season 32 alum Jamie Lynn Spears posed for a prom night photo with her daughter Maddie.

Spears, 33, shares Maddie with her ex-husband Casey Aldridge. The “Zoey 101” alum was just 17 when she had her first daughter. She also has a 6-year-old daughter, Ivey, with her second husband Jamie Watson, according to People magazine.

Maddie Towered Over Her Mom Jamie Lynn Spears in the Prom Pic

In photos posted to Instagram, Maddie, 15, wore a sequined hot pink dress as she posed with her prom date. The date wore a hot pink tie to match Maddie’s gown. Spears posed between the two in another shot, The DWTS alum was dressed down in a Grateful Dead tee and slides. Maddie towered over her famous mom in the snap. In another photo, Maddie posed with her little sister Ivey.

“PROM 2024💟💟,” the teen captioned the post. One commenter wrote, “Sophomores take on prom.”

Spears also posted the prom photos on her Instagram story.

Spears didn’t have a high school experience like her daughter did. In 2020 she told Nylon that she was “mortified” when she had to tell her parents she was pregnant at age 16.

“You have your first love, or what you call love, in high school. You think it’s forever, and then oh my gosh, I’m pregnant,” she said in an interview. “I am mortified to have to tell my parents this and my family this. I do not care what TMZ thinks about it. That was all I was thinking about: ‘There’s a human being growing inside of me, and I’m so young, I’m almost a baby myself.'”

Maddie Suffered a Near-Fatal Accident in 2017

Maddie’s happy photos come more than seven years after she survived a tragic ATV accident. According to Us Weekly, in February 2017 the then-8-year-old was riding an ATV when it flipped into a pond. The unconscious youngster was underwater for several minutes before she was airlifted from the scene to a nearby hospital.

Spears later shared details of the scary accident in a May 2020 appearance on “Better Together With Maria Menounos.”

“We dove in and we were able to rescue her,” she per People. “When we were finally able to get her out of the water … and the first responders took her from me, we thought she was gone. We thought we lost our daughter.”

Maddie had a miraculous recovery with no signs of damage to her brain.

In February 2024, Spears marked the anniversary of the tragedy on Instagram. “Today is our #MIRACLEANNIVERSARY,” she wrote. “Every year that passes and I watch my daughter grow up, the more I realize how very blessed we are, and never want to take that for granted. Again, thank you to all the healthcare professionals who made the life-saving decisions, and thank you to each and every person who prayed for our baby girl.”

