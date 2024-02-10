Christie Brinkley Poses For Fearless Swimsuit Photos at Age 70

Christie Brinkley stunned fans with a series of photos in honor of her 70th birthday. The short-term “Dancing With the Stars” alum – in 2019, Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor, replaced her on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition after she suffered an arm injury—posted a slideshow as she celebrated her milestone birthday on February 2, 2024.

The new photos were a nod to Brinkley’s past as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, as well as a fierce commentary on aging.

Here’s what you need to know:

Christie Brinkley Posed in a Black One-Piece as She Turned 70

In February 2024, Brinkley posted 5 photos on her Instagram page amid a beachy setting. The supermodel wore black sunglasses, a black one-piece swimsuit and a white beach coverup as she posed on a patio and lounged on a wicker loveseat. The mom of three captioned the sea snaps with an ode to turning 70.

“This is 70 , and you’ve nothing to fear,” she wrote.

Brinkley’s poem suggested that it’s best to celebrate instead of cower. She also offered tips to “exercise and eat right, use your sunblock and don’t sit under overhead lights.”

“Be curious, explore and go on adventures, just don’t forget, to pack your dentures,” she cracked, adding, “Seriously, laugh and love with all your might …and I promise you 70 will be all right!”

Brinkley’s positive post received plenty of comments from fans. Celebrity friends also chimed in.

“Thank you for always being a ray of sunshine, and leading the way with a dazzling smile! You make 70 look like something everyone will want!🎈😁” wrote fellow model and DWTS alum Paulina Porizkova.

Christie Brinkley Took a Trip For Her 70th Birthday

Brinkley celebrated her 70th in a big way. On her Instagram page, she posted a series of photos while on vacation in Turks & Caicos. One photo showed the model sitting under a cabana at the beach and in another, she posed with her daughter Sailor and her son Jack under a balloon arch and a banner that reads “Happy Birthday.”

“We made it here just in time for a golden sunset at lucky house,” Brinkley captioned the post, adding that her kids decorated the room to remind her of her 70th birthday.

In January, Brinkley told People magazine that she had “a lot of reverence and emotion” about turning 70. “I think 70 is very similar to 50, in that it’s a time when you look both back and forward,” she said.

Brinkley added that she originally planned to do “a big blowout” to celebrate, but got too busy to plan anything. She considered a trip to Aspen, then thought about the Turks and Caicos island Parrott Cay. “The only thing that’s really important to me is that I have my kids and a few of my best friends nearby. Then I’m thrilled,” she said at the time.

Brinkley previously shared that she didn’t worry about getting older. “The number is completely irrelevant to me I don’t think about it. I don’t let it have any influence on me whatsoever,” she said in a 2021 interview on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

