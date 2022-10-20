DWTS Semi-Finalist Says Ex Cheated With ‘More’ Than 13 Women

A former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor is speaking out about her ex-husband.

Jana Kramer, who competed on season 23 of DWTS alongside pro Gleb Savchenko, is talking about Mike Caussin, whom she split from in April 2021.

“As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” Kramer shared on Instagram.

Kramer and Caussin tied the knot in 2015 and split for a period of time after Kramer found out that Caussin cheated on her, according to Us Weekly. Caussin went to rehab for sex addition and Kramer decided to stay with him and to work things out. Although things appeared to be going well for Kramer and Caussin and their two children, she ultimately decided to end their relationship in 2021.

Kramer hasn’t been shy when it comes to speaking out about what she’s been through and her feelings on her ex’s wandering eye. In October 2022, she did a new interview in which she revealed additional details about her relationship with Caussin.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kramer Feels the Result of Caussin’s Infidelity Is ‘Not Fair’

Play

Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated With More Than 13 Women | E! News Jana Kramer tears up in a promo clip for Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk," alleging her ex-Mike Caussin's infidelity was prolific. See her emotional moment. Full Story: eonline.com/news/1350966/tearful-jana-kramer-says-ex-husband-mike-caussin-cheated-on-her-with-more-than-13-women #JanaKramer #MikeCaussin #ENews Subscribe: bit.ly/enewssub About E! News: The E! News team brings you the latest breaking entertainment, fashion and Pop Culture news. Featuring exclusive segments, celebrity… 2022-10-18T21:40:03Z

In an episode of “Red Table Talk,” Kramer shared that Caussin had been unfaithful to her numerous times, cheating with “more” than 13 women.

She explained that she went a bit “crazy” after finding out that her now-ex-husband had cheated on her.

“I shattered so many things in my house … there was this pantry door. Me and my girlfriends took a bat to it and we just shattered it. Then I destroyed all his Xboxes that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux. I went real crazy for a minute,” she said.

An emotional Kramer admitted that she and Caussin are in “better situations” since ending their marriage, but their split means that they split time with their kids — and that has been one of the hardest things for the mom of two.

She revealed that in December 2022, her kids will be with their dad on Christmas, which is going to be really tough.

“That’s when I get like, that’s not fair. ‘You took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family. That’s not fair,'” she said.

Kramer Has Forgiven Her Ex

Although there are still things that clearly bother her and make her upset, Kramer has said that she forgives Caussin.

“I realized that for a year I was holding on to waiting for an apology and I realized that I’m never going to get it the way that I want it… the words that I want spoken,” Kramer said on the May 10, 2022, episode of the “It Sure Is a Beautiful Day” podcast.

She shared that she wrote herself a letter from Caussin as part of therapy.

“My therapist, she made me write this letter from him. It was from me and that was in a way … even though it wasn’t his words, it’s what I needed to hear. And it was so healing and so helpful,” she said, adding, “I remember just going like, ‘I don’t want to have to be the one to carry this stuff. ‘ He doesn’t care anymore. Why am I putting so much in? Forgiveness isn’t for the other person, it is for me so that I don’t have to be shackled down by the past.”

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Was Hacked, Backlash Over Post Ensues